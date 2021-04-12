JEFFERSONVILLE — The Indiana Department of Health is bringing a mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit to Clark County this week. Vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at Community Action of Southern Indiana, 201 E. 15th St., Jeffersonville.
Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Additional clinics will be added as details are finalized. To find other vaccination sites or schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov. Call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
As of Monday, a total of 3,403,950 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 1,993,880 first doses and 1,410,070 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
