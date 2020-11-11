INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday announced that 5,156 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 224,374 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Over a hundred new cases are being reported in Southern Indiana. Clark County has 67 new positives for a total of 3,844. Floyd County's total climbed to 2,367 with the addition of 44 new cases.
A total of 4,512 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 31 from the previous day. Another 250 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
The number of deaths in Floyd County remains at 74 with 69 deaths recorded in Clark County.
To date, 1,853,700 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,837,630 on Tuesday. A total of 3,307,845 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.