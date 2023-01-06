SOUTHERN INDIANA - The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission investigation into Christmas Eve gas issues in Clark and Floyd counties is underway.
State Rep. Rita Fleming told the News and Tribune she spoke Thursday with a representative of the IURC.
"As we speak, right now the pipeline safety division of the IURC is meeting in Evansville and going through and investigating the records of the gas company," she said Friday morning.
Fleming said the IURC representatives are also speaking with responders who went to the sites that day.
"They are interviewing technicians from the gas company who responded to the calls," she said. "Those are the people on the ground who saw what happened, who have a greater understanding of what happened and the unfortunate consequences."
On Dec. 24 Clarksville and New Albany fire officials said they got a rash of calls concerning CO2 detectors going off, symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, malfunctioning appliances, signs of gas leaks and flames shooting from gas appliances.
The Town of Clarksville said four people were taken to the hospital that morning and the fire department received over 100 calls.
"I am looking forward to see what they found and how we are going to alleviate some of the hardships that were caused for people...financial, health, that kind of thing," she said.
Fleming, along with other local lawmakers and authorities, questions the explanation from CenterPoint Energy, the gas provider in that area, of what occurred that day.
In a statement to news media, gas company CenterPoint Energy said it found no indications of issues with its natural gas system that day. It said a majority of the calls it responded to were because of residents in the affected areas not venting their appliances properly, along with extremely cold weather conditions.
Fleming said the IURC is also speaking to first responders who got the calls on Christmas Eve.
Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs said a representative with the IURC has been in touch and proactive in the matter.
"That shows me some things are happening," he said.
Skaggs said he encourages residents to take steps to keep themselves safe regarding gas issues.
"I would urge residents, now that shelves are stocked with CO2 detectors, if you have gas appliances in your home, I would recommend getting a CO2 detector," Skaggs said, and adding residents should have "an emergency plan."
State Rep. Ed Clere said he's still hearing from constituents who had issues on Christmas Eve.
Local businesses reached out to Clere about appliance malfunctions and residents told him they had to replace things like furnaces unnecessarily.
"It is my understanding that this phase of the investigation is preliminary and it may or may not lead to a formal legal process," Clere said. "I've been hearing from a lot of people who want answers and I'm appreciative the IURC is trying to get to the bottom of what happened."
Clere said he's not heard from CenterPoint Energy since Christmas Eve, "which is not surprising given their overall lack of communication and transparency."
Clere said he, Fleming, and State Sens. Gary Byrne and Chris Garten are in touch with the IURC.
Residents affected by the issue are urged to keep their receipts and contact the IURC at https://iurc.portal.in.gov/ or by calling 1-800-851-4268 to report any issues.
