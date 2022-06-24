SOUTHERN INDIANA — After the announcement Friday that the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, Gov. Eric Holcomb said he wants abortion access on the agenda for the July 6 special session he has already called to talk about taxes.
“We have an opportunity to make progress in protecting the sanctity of life, and that’s exactly what we will do,” Holcomb, a Republican, said in a tweet Friday.
With Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion across the country no longer in effect, laws regarding abortion will now be left to individual states.
The reactions to the ruling came quickly Friday and, as expected, from varying perspectives.
Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita said that the Supreme Court ruling should make it easier for states to implement and enforce anti-abortion legislation.
Sen. Chris Garten, a Republican from the 45th district, said he is “looking forward to continuing to stand up for the unborn while expanding services for pregnant mothers and newborn babies.”
Todd Young, Indiana’s U.S. Senator, shared a similar sentiment to Garten on Twitter, stating “It’s now time to work on solutions that affirm the right to life and support pregnant women and mothers.”
Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer said that he looks forward to the session Holcomb called.
“This historic ruling is a long overdue correction to the egregiously decided Roe v. Wade decision and has rightfully returned the question of life back to the states where it belongs,” Hupfer said in a news release.
Vice chair of the Indiana Democratic Party Myla Eldridge said that the days are numbered in Indiana for people to get a safe and legal abortion.
“This is the first time in our nation’s history that we’ve taken such a huge step back on personal freedom, and I am horrified about what other dominos will fall now that women will lose their rights to this legal and safe procedure,” Eldridge said in a news release.
Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges, a Democrat, said that she was shocked to hear Roe v. Wade was overturned.
“I think what you’re seeing is a small group of people who have found themselves in positions of power want to make abortive health care a simple yes or no issue. The reality is it’s far more nuanced and complicated than that,” Hodges said.
Hodges noted that the decision to get an abortion is a very private decision that should not be taken away from individuals.
“Without access to safe abortive health care, I would have died before my 21st birthday, when I experienced a much, much wanted but unviable pregnancy that would’ve killed me if I allowed it to continue,” she said.
Legislation that delays people getting abortions could put their lives in jeopardy, Hodges said.
“I’ve made tons of contributions that I wouldn’t have been able to do. My life is important and other women’s lives are equally important.”
Based on Indiana’s recent history, Hodges said that she thinks Hoosiers are likely going to see a total ban on abortion enacted.
