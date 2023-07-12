NEW ALBANY – The sales manager of a New Albany auto dealership is facing a misdemeanor criminal charge after state inspectors alleged that vehicles sold at the lot had tampered emission control systems.
Brady Parr, 27, of Clarksville is facing a class C misdemeanor charge of removal of emission control equipment. An initial hearing is slated for July 28 in Floyd Superior Court No. 2. Parr is the sales manager of HyperCars, located at 1212 E. Spring St.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Indiana Department of Environmental Management Criminal Investigator David Henry, HyperCars was found to have sold seven vehicles with tampered emission control devices.
The state’s tampering rule governs operators, sellers and service providers of any gasoline powered motor vehicle with a model year of 1975 or later. Under Indiana law, it is illegal to sell, lease, rent or operate a motor vehicle in a tampered condition. The law is intended to help reduce harmful emissions.
Henry states in the affidavit that the seven vehicles with tampered emissions were discovered during an Aug. 10, 2022 inspection of vehicles at HyperSales. They were found to have been sold, according to the affidavit, during a subsequent visit by state inspectors on Sept. 29, 2022.
According to Henry, Parr was advised during the initial inspection that the vehicles were in violation of state law and not to be sold.
Additional communication between IDEM and HyperSales indicates there were more vehicles for sale on the lot with tampered emission control systems.
In a letter dated Sept. 14, 2022, Brooke Myer, chief of IDEM’s Office of Air Quality compliance section, stated that 24 gasoline powered motor vehicles offered for sale at HyperCars were found to have tampered vehicle emission control systems based on the Aug. 10, 2022 inspection. Myer stated the violations would lead to an enforcement referral.
It’s unclear if the other vehicles were sold. An IDEM spokesperson said the agency doesn’t comment on pending administrative enforcement or criminal cases. An attorney representing Parr also declined to comment for the story.
According to its website, HyperCars opened in 2015 and is locally owned and operated.
