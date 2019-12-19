INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Attorney General's office has filed a brief objecting to the appeal of James P. Duffy, convicted of killing a Floyds Knobs man in late 2016.
Duffy, 28, was convicted in January of killing and robbing 68-year-old Lewis Morrison at his Floyds Knobs home Nov. 5, 2016. He's currently serving an 83 1/2-year sentence for the charges.
In October, attorneys filed an appellate brief stating that the trial court had erred in not allowing certain evidence related to co-defendant Chelsea Wilson to be heard by the jury, and that the sentence — all charges consecutive — was inappropriate given Duffy's lack of violent criminal past. It requested that the case either go back to the trial court or that the sentence be lowered to 55 years.
The state responded Monday, requesting the Indiana Court of Appeals uphold the case and sentence.
Testimony introduced during the nearly two-week trial showed that Morrison was shot four times in the back and head, likely as he ran through his house away from the shooter. Duffy was arrested the morning of Nov. 7 after fleeing from police who went to his home on a separate warrant. He was later found hiding in a neighboring garage with two guns, one determined to have been the murder weapon.
Duffy said in court that while he had the guns and cash taken from Morrison's home, he hadn't been the one to kill him and was not there when it happened.
Also arrested was Wilson, who had been at Duffy's house when police attempted to serve the warrant. She was initially charged with murder, but later entered a plea agreement for a level 1 felony and was sentenced to 20 years.
Evidence related to her statements to police is part of what was at hand in the initial appeal. The judge had denied the defense from entering a video into evidence which attorneys said showed her demeanor while being interviewed by police; the defense argued that video would also show how her story had changed to get a better plea deal.
However, although the video wasn't presented in court, Wilson testified that she had said to the detective, “Before I say anything I want it in writing what you all can do for me and I want it signed,'" and that she understood part of her plea meant testifying against Duffy.
"By the time defendant moved for the statement's admission, Wilson's credibility had been fully explored, and the issue of her credibility was fully aired before the jury," the state's brief reads, in part. "Her physical demeanor in 'striking the deal' with Detective Slaughter would not have elicited any further relevant evidence.
"Furthermore, it is not likely that the videotaped interview would have had any impact on the jury in light of the overwhelming evidence of defendant's guilt."
At sentencing, the Floyd County Prosecutor's office had presented four aggravating factors for Floyd County Circuit Court Judge Terrence Cody to consider when handing down the judgment — that Duffy had four previous felony convictions, that he had been in the community corrections program for at least one when Morrison was killed, that the victim had been over 65 years old and that "the harm, injury or loss suffered by Morrison was greater than the elements necessary to prove the commission of the crime of murder."
No mitigating factors were found, and Duffy was sentenced to the maximum for each charge — 65 years for murder, 16 years for armed robbery and 2 1/2 years for auto theft — each to be served consecutively.
The appellate attorney had argued that Duffy's previous convictions should not be weighed so heavily in sentencing, since all were for drug-related offenses.
But the state responded Monday that the murder had also been drug-related, in that testimony showed Duffy and Wilson had been at the man's house in the hours before his death with a woman who lived in his basement, doing methamphetamine. The state argued that Duffy and Wilson had left and he had returned, killing and robbing the victim before taking his truck.
"Defendant's sentence is not inappropriate considering that he premeditated his crime, laid in wait for his victim, chased the victim in the victim's own house, and then killed him 'execution style,' the state's response reads.
The Indiana Court of Appeals will make the final determination on whether any appeal will be granted in the case.
Duffy is currently serving his sentence at the Pendleton Correctional Facility; his earliest release date is Nov. 7, 2078.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.