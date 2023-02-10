JEFFERSONVILLE — A state official says there is a need for a new system to support Hoosiers struggling with mental health and substance use.
Jay Chaudhary, director of the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction, presented a talk about the findings of a report from the Indiana Behavioral Health Commission at a Thursday dinner for the annual Drug Facts Week.
Clark County Cares has presented events throughout Drug Facts Week related to challenges facing the community and resources available to help those facing addiction and mental health issues. Thursday's dinner at Clark Memorial Health focused on behavioral health and the push for statewide changes.
State legislators established the Indiana Behavioral Commission in 2020 to study the state's delivery of services for mental health and substance use. The commission, chaired by Chaudhary, released a report in 2022 with recommendations to restructure Indiana's system of care.
Chaudhary said the commission "came up with a pathway to a better system."
One recommendation is to establish a comprehensive Crisis Response System to correlate with Indiana’s 988 system, which is the new suicide/crisis prevention hotline. He said the state's vision is not only to have a call center but also to have mobile crisis team services and crisis response centers.
Chaudhary said the idea of a crisis response center is a "therapeutic place that's not an ER [and] not a jail."
The commission also recommends a transition of the state's mental health care system to Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC), which is a federally-supported model that provides services for mental health and substance use disorder.
According to the report, this would involve a system of providers offering access to 24/7 crisis response and medication-assisted treatment (MAT).
He said Indiana is on the "beginning path" of the CCBHC model. LifeSpring Health Systems is among the providers that use CCBHC programming, and it has allowed for the implementation of a Mobile Intervention Crisis team to help people facing mental health crises.
"There's a lot of work to be done," Chaudhary said. "We have some grantees — LifeSpring's one of them — who are showing and proving that this model will make things better."
"We really think that these two things — the crisis response system and CCBHC — if we do these right, and we do these together, they will make things better," Chaudhary said.
At Thursday's event, LifeSpring President/CEO Beth Keeney expressed her support for full funding of Indiana Senate Bill 1, proposed legislation in the 2023 session that would establish 988 response centers and allow for the state to seek federal support for a CCBHC network.
According to Chaudhary, the CCBHC system could be introduced in Indiana through a demonstration, or a pilot with federal funding.
"We want to be able to show [the federal government] definitively that CCBHC worked here," he said. "That's why we hope to get the demonstration because ultimately that will be our ticket to this being long-term. If we don't get that demonstration, that's not the end of it. We're going to pursue what's called a state plan amendment, which changes the state's Medicaid plan to essentially put CCBHC in there."
Since the pandemic, there has been an increased awareness of mental health issues and efforts to reduce the stigma, which Chaudhary described as a "wonderful thing."
However, there is also a need to keep up with the demand for mental health services. He believes the state is "on the path if we do the right thing."
The state official mentioned that it has been 60 years since President John F. Kennedy signed the Community Mental Health Center Act of 1963, which envisioned a strong system of community mental health centers and a focus on the de-institutionalization of those struggling with mental health issues.
"The promise of that bill was that we would kind of accelerate and continue the de-institutionalization of people in psychiatric hospitals and bring them a community-based, evidence-based, really strong system of care," Chaudhary said.
"Sixty years later, a quarter of the people in our jails have severe mental illness," he said. "People with severe mental illness die a quarter century earlier on average, and untreated mental illness, [according to] a recent study, was shown to cost the state of Indiana alone $4.2 billion. So I don't think we've realized that vision."
Chaudhary said policy related to mental health is often "grasping at easy solutions," but he has found that "easy solutions to hard problems don't work in the long run."
"The fact is that high-quality, evidence-based, effective behavioral services take a lot of time from skilled professionals," he said. "And, that in turn costs a lot of money, and there's no way around that."
He said in Indiana, there is often an "understandable skepticism of big government," but he noted the cost that the state is already paying related to issues of mental health and substance use.
"Isn't this just another big government program to kind of centralize and spend taxpayer money?" Chaudhary said. "Isn't this just another big government solution? And the thing I'd like people to remember is that mental illness already causes bigger government in jails, public safety, hospitals, Department of Child Services."
"That is where mental health manifests, and it manifests to the tune of $4.2 billion a year," he said. "So we already have it, right? It's just hidden."
The commission's recommendations call for "wrapping our arms around" the existing problem. Chaudhary said the model has worked in other states, whether it is reduced jail populations, reduced hospitalizations or savings in state Medicare.
The changes would not be a "panacea" for the issue, and there will still be a need to address challenges such as workforce shortages in the mental health field. For example, the state has half the number of child psychiatrists per capita than all of its surrounding states, according to Chaudhary.
"Nothing can be done, ultimately speaking, if we don't beef up our workforce," he said.
Chaudhary calls for starting with the "foundation."
"And if we build them properly and we invest enough in them, we will make things better for Hoosiers and their families," Chaudhary said.
