CLARKSVILLE — Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner sees plenty of opportunities in the state for schools to enhance students’ readiness for post-secondary education and careers.
Jenner was the guest speaker at a Leadership Southern Indiana discussion focused on innovation in education. Tuesday’s talk took place at Derby Dinner Playhouse in Clarksville and was moderated by Chuck Summers, chair of LSI’s Breakfast Series.
In January of 2021, Jenner began as the state’s first secretary of education, which is a new position appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Before that, she served as Holcomb’s senior education adviser.
She started her career in public education as a career and technical education teacher in Kentucky, and when she moved to Indiana, she served in multiple administrative roles, including assistant superintendent for Madison Consolidated Schools. She then worked as vice president of K-12 initiatives and statewide partnerships for Ivy Tech Community College.
Jenner said “our schools are a reflection of our communities,” and over the past two years, the pressures facing the country have been affecting education, including issues related to the pandemic and economy.
She focused on the opportunities in Indiana and the southeastern region of the state.
“When we think about the global economy and the diversity, we have a huge opportunity when we think about making an impact in educational attainment of our people,” she said. “And educational attainment…that doesn’t mean just get a college degree. Educational attainment could be a certificate or certification above high school.”
Jenner said education after high school is important for a wide range of fields, including careers such as manufacturing.
“We know that all of these students in the room, no matter who they are, data shows us they are going to have a better shot…more quality of life, health care, sustainable income — they are going to have a better shot if they have more education beyond high school,” she said.
Across the state, about 64% of all students are leaving high school with some form of college credit, and of that 64%, the average student leaves with 13.5 college credits, Jenner said. She noted that students have the opportunity to earn credentials before even graduating from high school, and she views Southern Indiana as a leader in this respect.
“There are a couple regions I think could claim the mantle in Indiana of just getting after it and really systematically rethinking the 11th to 12th grade year to give students access to these credentials of value…this is absolutely one of the regions that is right there— that is right there in terms of setting students up to really graduate with a high school diploma and (a college credential).”
Jenner emphasizes the role of institutions such as Ivy Tech Community College, Vincennes University and Indiana University Southeast to help high school students achieve these credentials.
She discussed the state’s Crossing the Finish Line program, which allows high school students in Indiana to accelerate the completion of credentials and certificates over the course of a summer. This will be the second year of the program, which served 1,900 high school students from over 275 high schools in 2021.
The nation is seeing a decline in the rate of students going to college, and for Indiana, “that really, really matters,” Jenner said.
“When COVID hit and we had access to some federal dollars, we decided, you know what, we know educational attainment is important, and we know that we need to see what’s possible, and we asked Ivy Tech and Vincennes statewide…tell us every child in the state of Indiana who’s graduating who’s within two to three classes of completing a credential,” she said.
“So they pulled the data, and it was about 4,000 students across our state, which is incredible,” she said.
Crossing the Finish Line helps students reach high-quality credentials such as the Indiana College Core, an associate degree or a career and technical education (CTE) certificate. The program resulted in about $1.5 million saved for families across the state, Jenner said.
Jenner said work-based learning such as internships and apprenticeships play a major role in K-12 education, and the “exploration and engagement must start in an elementary and middle school time period.”
It is important for students to know the variety of career pathways that are available to them, she said.
“We have to expose our children to what’s possible,” Jenner said. “And that starts in elementary and middle school — explore and engage so they can have experience in that high school level, and that takes industry partnerships.”
She acknowledged the effects of COVID-19 on education in Indiana, saying the state has “some of the most robust academic data” in terms of the pandemic’s impact since standardized assessments continued last year.
“That gives us a sense of what we need to target, what we need to focus on, where are we,” she said. “Indiana and this part of the state, southeastern Indiana, we were in-person more than most people in the country.”
The state continues to see effects on academic performance in areas such as reading and STEM, she said.
“But to me that doesn’t hold us back, that only gets us more laser-focused on what we must care about for kids and making sure they all can read by third grade, making sure they have access to STEM, making sure they have access pathways. So there are a lot of opportunities despite the challenges,” Jenner said.
Jenner said schools that have provided online learning programs in addition to in-person learning have given families choices for their children’s education, and she specifically mentioned Clarksville Community Schools’ virtual academy as providing high-quality virtual programming.
“I would say that’s something that absolutely caused us as a state and as a nation and as a world to step on the gas, to think beyond the four walls of the classroom and how learning and skill development might look,” she said.
She discussed the upcoming launch of the state’s Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed dashboard, which will focus on five “key characteristics that matter for every child when they graduate.” This includes academic mastery; post-secondary and career readiness; communication and collaboration; student agency and work ethic; and civic, digital and financial literacy.
“If you think about the full education to workforce continuum, it starts with kindergarten readiness, access to quality early learning — a child has very different footing if they did not have access to that — then it goes into the early literacy and reading, of course our STEM and math skills, then we go into even course access in our middle schools,” she said. “Course access doesn’t just mean AP or honors, it means even access to some CTE options to start that exploration.”
“Then on into high school, what high schools are having graduates, but also graduates with post-secondary credentials, and what are those?” she said. “Are they in the CTE areas? Are they in Indiana College Core? What credentials are they learning. And then on into longitudinal…what’s the medium income, what’s the labor participation rate of these students?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.