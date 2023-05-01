Admission to all state parks will be free Sunday, May 7.
The day is also a Free Fishing Day, during which Hoosiers can fish Indiana waters without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp, with all size and bag limits in effect. For public places to fish near you, see on.IN.gov/where2fish. Check out fishing tips and videos at on.IN.gov/learn2fish to help maximize your experience.
Welcome Back Weekend programs include:
• Spring Mill State Park’s Welcome Back Weekend programs at its Pioneer Village, Lakeview Activity Center, and Gus Grissom Memorial Museum, May 5-7
• Brown County State Park’s Morel Mushroom Festival, May 6
• Full moon hikes at various state parks, May 5-6
• Fishing workshops at Mississinewa and Salamonie lakes, May 6
• Autos, Tractors, and Trucks at The Farm at Prophetstown, adjacent to Prophetstown State Park, May 6
Free gate admission and the Free Fishing Day are offered in partnership with Visit Indiana’s IN Indiana Week, which is May 7-13. Register for the Indiana State Nature Passport program at visitindiana.com/explore, then check in when you visit a property to participate in a variety of giveaways during the week and throughout the year.
More weekend events can be found at calendar.dnr.IN.gov. To view more DNR news releases, please see dnr.IN.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.