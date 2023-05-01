Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts around 40 mph. Isolated gusts up to 45 mph near the I-75 corridor. * WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana and east central and north central Kentucky generally east and north of a line from Salem to Brandenburg to Lancaster. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&