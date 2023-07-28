SOUTHERN INDIANA - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Board of Directors for the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority announced Friday that nine projects have received awards from the HOME Investment Partnerships Program. This funding is used for the construction and/or rehabilitation of affordable rental housing for low and moderate-income residents.
Two area organizations are among the grant recipients.
Sellersburg Scholar House, developed by Family Scholar House, Inc., will garner $1.5 million to build 18 affordable rental units in Sellersburg.
Sunset Ridge Apartments, developed by Blue River Services, Inc., is also receiving $1.5 million to build 10 affordable rental units in Sellersburg.
"Affordable housing is vital to a community’s vibrancy," Crouch said. "Through HOME funding, these projects will create and restore hundreds of units, greatly benefitting the Hoosiers who live, work and play in those communities."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.