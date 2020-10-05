SOUTHERN INDIANA — A new tool from the Indiana State Department of Health offers a snapshot of COVID-19 cases in schools across the state, including Clark and Floyd counties.
Last Wednesday, the state released a dashboard showing COVID-19 cases in schools. According to the dashboard, there have been at least 1,992 positive student cases and at least 406 total positive teacher cases in Indiana this school year.
Of the individual schools that have reported cases in Clark and Floyd counties, most have reported less than five cases, according to the dashboard. The dashboard does not specify the exact number of cases for schools that have had less than five cases.
It is now voluntary for schools to report COVID-19 data to the state’s dashboard, and as of Monday afternoon, 1,067 schools across the state had not reported COVID-19 data. Dr. Kristina Box, the state’s health commissioner, noted last week in a briefing that the dashboard is not a “comprehensive overview of school cases.”
The dashboard includes reported COVID-19 cases from all of the public school districts in Clark and Floyd counties.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said the handful of Clark County schools that have not yet reported COVID-19 data appear to be those that have not reported any COVID-19 cases and those that have reported very few cases.
“We just don’t have any schools with a big number of cases,” he said.
Of individual schools included on the state’s dashboard, Christian Academy of Indiana in New Albany has reported the most student cases in Floyd County. It reported a total of 14 student cases and no staff cases.
Prosser Career Education Center in New Albany has reported seven student cases, but the rest of the schools in New Albany-Floyd County are less than five cases, according to the dashboard.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said although there have been cases since the start of the school year, there has not been a major problem with in-school transmission in the county. There have not been many new cases, but he emphasizes that the county is “not out of the woods yet,” and he worries about a possible spike in cases with the transition to Level 5 reopening.
“I don’t think there is any cause for alarm, but I think there is cause to continue wearing masks, social distancing and the improved hygiene stuff we’ve been preaching since March,” he said.
Harris said Prosser has been subject to “a lot of surveillance” from the school system and from the health department, since students from various schools and counties attend the school, but he has been pleased with how the school has implemented social distancing and other mitigation measures, he said.
At Christian Academy of Indiana, the school temporarily switched high school students to eLearning due to multiple students testing positive, but since that “cluster,” cases have been intermittent at the private school, according to Harris.
“Our procedures in place have effectively allowed us to identify and take proper actions in accordance with the local health department and CDC guidelines,” a Christian Academy spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
Greater Clark has reported 35 cases resulting in students needing to be quarantined, including 14 staff and 21 students across the district, according to Assistant Superintendent Kim Hartlage. Franklin Square Elementary, Riverside Elementary and New Washington Elementary were not reported on the school dashboard as of Monday afternoon, but those schools have not had any COVID-19 cases involving school contacts, Hartlage said.
Silver Creek Community School Corp. Superintendent Clemen Perez-Lloyd said the school nurses are now reporting numbers of COVID-19 cases to the state directly, but before, they simply reported data to the Clark County Health Department.
Perez-Lloyd said Silver Creek has seen four cases at the middle school, five at the high school, one at the elementary and one at the primary school since the beginning of the year.
“We have not seen any increase [in positivity rates] at this point,” she said. “The last [case] we had with a child was due to an outside gathering, it wasn’t because of activities at school or an in-person classroom. Teachers are taking excellent precautions.”
Yazel said he feels that schools in Clark County have done a good job with mitigation and safety protocols amid the pandemic, and he notes that school cases have decreased as the county’s positivity rate trend declines.
“I think the processes are working,” he said. “We can’t become lackadaisical with it. I think it’s working, and we’ve got to keep seeing it through.”
Yazel said the dashboard helps show the “big picture” when it comes to COVID-19 in schools, but the health department will already have taken action regarding a positive case before it appears on the state database. He also emphasizes that the dashboard only updates every Wednesday, so it isn’t always up to date.
It is a helpful tool to people informed, he said.
“I think the main thing is transparency more than anything,” Yazel said. “It’s really nice as a parent to be able to pull up a child’s school and see what’s going on there and know how many cases there are.”
