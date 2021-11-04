SOUTHERN INDIANA — Indiana State Rep. Ed Clere will be running next year for his eighth term representing District 72.
Clere, R-New Albany, said that he is not yet focused on the primary election that is six months away but rather he is continuing his work to prepare for the House session that will begin in January.
“I’m working hard to prepare for that, but I hope to earn the opportunity to continue to serve the people of my district,” Clere said.
In his time serving as representative Clere’s focuses have been on health, education and fiscal matters. He has served on and chaired numerous committees, including the Medicaid Advisory Committee, Ways and Means Committee and Education Committee.
Clere said he focuses on helping students with intellectual developmental disabilities. He said he is again working on a bill that will include a number of education provisions, some to aid students with disabilities.
A constituent recently approached Clere about the gap in services for her son with autism, he said, so that is another specific issue he is looking into.
Other issues Clere is focused on that have an impact on the entire state are mental health and substance use disorder.
“I often find myself working with constituents who are having trouble getting the treatment resources they need,” Clere said.
Clere pointed out that these issues have been exacerbated by the pandemic, so this is a topic that he will continue to work on.
One fiscal issue that Clere also focuses on as a state representative is Tax Increment Financing (TIF) and his concern about how it has been used in many communities.
“Among other things, it is taking money away from schools as well as other units of government. But schools remain one of my biggest concerns, because schools don’t have a seat on the redevelopment commission, which makes decisions regarding TIF,” he said.
Clere has been unopposed in primaries since his first run for the House seat, but he is now expecting to face three competitors this May — Charlie Moon, Tom Jones and Jacqueline Grubbs.
What Clere thinks sets him apart as a candidate is his record.
“I have a record of legislative accomplishment, and I have a record of working hard for my constituents. Whether it’s policy issues or individual constituent issues, I work hard to represent the people of House District 72 and to make good policy for the State of Indiana,” he said.
Though affected by the pandemic, Clere said he likes to hear from constituents in what he calls Coffee and Conversations. At the end of October he was able to set up a few of these sessions at a variety of local coffee shops.
“I can tell you, just coming out of those three Coffee and Conversation sessions, there are several specific initiatives that I’ve started working on as a result of those meetings,” Clere said.
These sessions have Clere looking into what can be done about road safety, specifically semi trucks parked alongside interstates outside of rest areas and the safety of those working on the sides of roads, such as tow truck operators.
Clere said that a lot of the bills he has introduced over the years have originated from conversations he has had with constituents as well as issues and ideas he has seen in District 72.
Along with his record of accomplishment and hard work, Clere said that he thinks his record of bipartisanship is another characteristic that makes him a good candidate.
“Particularly at a time when there’s so much division. People are looking for problem solvers who will bring people together regardless of what letter is beside their name or where they come from or anything else,” Clere said, “People want solutions and I am very solution-driven.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.