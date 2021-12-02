JEFFERSONVILLE — Dr. Rita Fleming is known in the community as a state representative and an obstetrician, but people might not be familiar with her work as a taxidermist.
Fleming, a Jeffersonville resident who represents District 71 in the Indiana House of Representatives, has been pursuing the hobby for about a year, and she even took a class in Pensacola, Florida to become certified as a taxidermist.
Fleming is only completing taxidermy work for friends and family at the moment, and she is specifically trained to preserve white tail deer and mule deer. She has been able to hone her skills by working with a friend who is a taxidermist.
She said her interest in taxidermy is “three-fold.” One of the reasons is her love of the outdoors.
“I have several members of my family and friends who are hunters,” she said. "While I have not yet learned to hunt, I enjoy going with them, and I appreciate the work that it takes to get a nice trophy deer, a trophy buck, and I understand why people want to memorialize that. I think deer are one of the most beautiful animals.”
As far as the craft of taxidermy, much of her interest stems from her experiences in the medical field and her fascination with dissection and anatomy, she said. She is no longer in practice as an obstetrician, but she misses the surgical aspects of her work.
She also enjoys sewing, which is another skill that is necessary in taxidermy.
People are often surprised to learn about her work as a taxidermist, Fleming said.
“When I tell them, they look stunned,” she said. “Then when I explain the connection of surgery and sewing and being outdoors, they are like, 'I guess I see the connection.'”
In addition to her work in taxidermy, she enjoys venison, saying she knows “where it comes from,” and she appreciates that the meat doesn’t have added antibiotics or hormones.
Taxidermy is a field where women are underrepresented, she said. However, she is inspired by the work of a well-known taxidermist named Sallie Dahmes, who she describes as “sort of my hero.”
In the future, Fleming hopes to become trained in more advanced taxidermy skills, she said.
In addition to serving as as a city leader, Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges enjoys deer hunting, and she is hoping to go to Fleming for taxidermy work at some point.
“I tell her when I get my next deer I’m going have her do the taxidermy for me,” Hodges said. “I think it’s the perfect blend of her surgical skills and Southern Indiana pride.”
Women who are into the outdoors and activities like hunting “don’t always get a lot of credit,” Hodges said, and as a woman who hunts, she likes the idea of going to Fleming to keep the “women chain” going.
Taxidermy requires plenty of precision from start to finish, and the process includes making proper measurements, preparing the mannequin, carefully removing the tissue and muscle, tanning the hide, sewing incisions, airbrushing to recreate the fine details of the animal and many other steps, according to Fleming.
“It’s much more complicated than what people think,” she said. “A lot of people think we just stuff them, but that’s not the case at all.”
