INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville, has volunteered to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at both Clark Memorial Health and the local health department in Jeffersonville.
“A part of me will always be a doctor, and I feel it is my civic duty to help administer the vaccine,” Fleming said. “I can help inform the community and fund the vaccination program as a state legislator, but I can also be on the ground, side-by-side with our healthcare workers.”
Fleming received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine, as required by those who will administer it. She encourages everybody to get vaccinated and to continue to wear their masks and social distance six feet apart.
“Despite mild side effects, such as a headache and muscle aches, the protection and peace of mind I’ll get from the vaccine is worth it,” Fleming said. “We can save lives with this vaccine.”
Fleming is a recently retired obstetrician/gynecologist, having delivered over 7,000 babies at Louisville hospitals and Clark Memorial hospital in Jeffersonville. She taught medical students for nine years, and before completing medical school, Fleming was a nurse practitioner.
