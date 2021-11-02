SOUTHERN INDIANA — Indiana State Rep. Rita Fleming will be running for re-election next year to represent District 71.
Fleming, a Democrat, said she plans to continue initiatives she has been working on with the state, some that will impact health care, primarily focusing on children. She said she’ll call it the “year of the child.”
“I’m going to have a lot of emphasis on the well-being of children and families,” Fleming said.
Fleming first took her position in 2018, beating Republican Matt Owen for the House seat. She won again in 2020, running unopposed.
Fleming is the only Democrat so far to announce for the May 3 primary for District 71, which includes most of Clark County. At this time, Scott Hawkins, a Jeffersonville City Council member, is the only candidate to announce for the Republican primary.
Fleming said one of her bills, which allows pharmacists to prescribe and dispense birth control after a careful interview and blood pressure check, has garnered a lot of interest and momentum.
“To date I believe almost 30 states have adopted this bill, and it has actually been passed in several Republican-dominated legislatures. So, I think that this really has a good chance of getting attention this year and passing, and it truly will greatly impact the well-being of mothers and babies in our state,” Fleming said.
Fleming had been a registered nurse, nurse practitioner and obstetrician/gynecologist. She graduated from Murray State University, Vanderbilt University and University of Louisville.
Working as an obstetrician, Fleming said that she developed a real empathy and understanding for families, mothers and babies.
Fleming said that she also is working with other representatives on an initiative to solve some issues in the foster care system. She said they will be working with other state departments to solve these issues.
She pointed out some deficiencies in the program that aims to help 18-year-olds phase out of the system.
“There are some rules and regulations in the program that actually are detrimental to the young person,” Fleming said.
Another issue Fleming will continue to work on if re-elected is helping get young people more involved in well-paying careers.
“I have done that by introducing young people to, in particular, the avenues available to them for learning building trades,” Fleming said.
She had representatives from the carpenter and millwright’s union talk to a group of young men about the potential of a good livelihood by learning a trade. Fleming also noted that they are going to also talk more about the underrated area of women in trades.
“Trades really need good workers, and I think we have those in Southern Indiana. We just need to connect those potential workers [with] how to get trained,” Fleming said.
“I really would like to be able to continue serving, it is an honorable thing to do. I’m so grateful to the people in this district who have elected me,” Fleming said.
Fleming also noted her re-election would help balance between the parties in the Indiana House. Hoosiers sent 71 Republicans and 21 Democrats to the Indiana House in the 2020 election.
“It’s not necessarily an advantage to have a supermajority — no matter what party it is, because then you don’t get a polarity of ideas, you don’t hear all of the voices in your district,” Fleming said.
Because of her experience at the statehouse, and her understanding of how things work, Fleming thinks she is the best fit for this role.
“I think that by learning the mechanisms of how things get done in the state house now for three years, I’ve made a lot of inroads. I frequently reach across the aisle,” Fleming said.
“I will continue to reach out to the people of this district and determine what their needs are, where they’ve seen that we’ve made progress and how can we build on that progress,” Fleming said, “Because this is such a great part of the state, and I want to continue serving the people of this part of the state.”
