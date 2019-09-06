INDIANAPOLIS — The State of Indiana has filed a response to a man appealing his 120-year sentence for child molestation in Clark County.
Michael Begin, 20, was sentenced to 120 years in April after pleading guilty to 20 counts of child molestation against as many victims between November 2016 and October 2017.
Of those children, all between 3 and 8 years old, 14 had been in his care at the YMCA in Clark County and five had been in an after-school program at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in which he participated as an instructor. Only one of the children was not under his care during the time of abuse, court records show.
On April 26, Clark County Circuit Court No. 1 Judge Andrew Adams sentenced Begin to 12 years for each charge with two suspended on each, effectively giving him 100 years to serve in prison and 20 on probation.
In late May, Begin appealed the sentence, his appellate brief stating that it was inappropriate to sentence a person with no criminal history facing non-homicide charges to what would amount to life in prison. Half the charges were for incidents that happened after he had turned 18 in 2017; the other half the year before.
"Regardless of what Michael Begin does, this sentence constitutes his entire anticipated natural life," the appellate brief filed May 28 reads, in part.
The response from the state filed this week refutes that — and states that the aggravating factors found during the sentencing phase made the full 12 years on each charge appropriate.
Among these were that Begin had committed acts of violence toward young children who he was in a position to care for and encouraged them to keep it a secret, court records show.
"It became normal and they were told to listen to him as their caregiver," the brief states. "He simultaneously made his victims afraid to discuss the abuse and normalize the abuse."
The brief states that the nature and extent of his crimes outweighs Begin's previously clean record, and that his "calculated, predatory character" does not warrant a revision in his sentence.
"Instead of seeking help or avoiding harmful situations, he sought opportunities to molest children and hide his abuse," it reads. "The effects of Begin's actions are ongoing, varied and deeply troubling."
The Indiana Court of Appeals has not yet filed an order in the case.
