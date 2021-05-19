NEW ALBANY — If the New Albany City Council cedes control of spending decisions for its federal relief funds, the body would still be responsible for how the money is spent, according to the Indiana State Board of Accounts.
The council is slated to take a final vote Thursday on establishing a fund for the money. The ordinance names the New Albany Redevelopment Commission as the entity that will oversee the future expenditures.
Potential projects haven't been announced, but a fierce debate over the administration of the funds continues.
The ordinance passed 6-3 on initial readings May 3, with council members Al Knable, Josh Turner and Scott Blair opposing the plan. One of the main points of contention was allowing the commission to vote on the appropriations as opposed to the council.
New Albany will receive $16.83 million through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. A council committee that worked with Mayor Jeff Gahan's administration on forming a plan for establishing the ARP fund included using the redevelopment commission in its ordinance.
Blair spoke with Todd Caldwell, director of audit service for the SBA, on the phone before the meeting about the issue. Caldwell also sent emails to Blair on May 6 and May 12 in response to his inquiries.
A message left for Caldwell hadn't been returned as of News and Tribune deadline, but Blair provided a copy of the emails to the News and Tribune.
In the initial email, Caldwell states that SBA wouldn't take audit exception to the ordinance because the council has the authority to delegate the administration of the ARP funds. But he added “Our audit position is Council would be ultimately responsible for the use of ARP grant proceeds and compliance with federal grant requirements, including proper appropriation of the funds and approval of Accounts Payable Vouchers used to spend ARP dollars.”
“Our audit position is Council could not simply turn over all control of ARP proceeds to NARC to make final decisions regarding how and when the grant would be used without any oversight from Council,” Caldwell wrote in the email response to Blair's questions.
In a follow-up email response to additional questions from Blair, Caldwell wrote that “we aren't aware of any statutory authority for a Redevelopment Commission to make decisions or take actions on items other than issues of redevelopment.”
Caldwell was responding to the question of why the redevelopment commission would need council oversight since it has experience in administering federal Community Development Block Grant funds.
The commission's familiarity with CDBG funds is referenced in the ordinance, written by City Attorney Shane Gibson, as a reason that the body would be qualified to administer the ARP dollars.
New Albany is an entitlement community, so it gets CDBG money directly from the federal government. But Blair said he contacted officials with three other entitlement cities — Anderson, Hammond and Fort Wayne — and none were planning on ceding control to their redevelopment commissions.
At best, Blair believes it would be a duplication of services.
“I think from all the research I've done and the feedback and the position I got from the State Board of Accounts, it's apparent that the city administration and the council are meant to work together on how the ARP funds are used and making sure that the spending complies with the federal guidelines,” Blair said Wednesday.
“It seems like we're the only ones doing this.”
A message left Wednesday morning for Councilman David Aebersold — one of the committee members and co-sponsors of the ordinance — hadn't been returned as of News and Tribune deadline.
Turner said he contacted Accelerate Indiana Municipalities — formerly known as the Indiana Association of Cities and Towns.
“They agree with the State Board of Accounts that this is something that NARC could administer, but ultimately the council is responsible for it and should have the oversight,” Turner said Wednesday.
He again expressed concern that the ordinance would take oversight from the elected council and put it in the hands of the appointed redevelopment commission.
The commission consists of three mayor-appointed members and two city council members. Council members who supported the ordinance stressed during the May 3 meeting that the commission has more experience dealing with federal grants than the city's fiscal body. They also said the council members on the commission — Jason Applegate and Jennie Collier — would address any concerns the council might have once projects are considered.
But Turner views the ordinance as a power grab by the administration. He added there are enough pro-administration council members on the fiscal body to get projects favored by the executive branch approved. Taking oversight away from the council just further limits any objections others may pose, Turner said.
“We're losing transparency. We are losing the ability to ask questions. So they're basically bypassing the people,” he said. “They don't want accountability and they don't want any questions asked.”
Turner and Blair said they would again propose amending the ordinance to shift oversight from the commission to the council.
“If they had the best interest of the people in mind, they wouldn't have forced that first and second reading through before we had guidance,” Turner said.
