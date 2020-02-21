INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday in a case regarding ownership of the Frank C. Denzinger Criminal Justice Center in New Albany.
Brian Paul, attorney for the Floyd County commissioners, and Mark Crandley, who represents the New Albany Floyd County Indiana Building Authority, presented arguments in Indianapolis.
The case was originally brought to court by the Floyd County commissioners in 2018, after the board unsuccessfully sought to get the building authority to turn over the title to the criminal justice center, which is attached to the city-county building on Hauss Square.
Attorneys for the commissioners argued in original court briefs that according to a 15-year lease entered into in 1992 by the commissioners and building authority for construction of the justice center — which included the jail, court and administrative offices — the county was entitled to the property through a turn-over provision of the lease.
The lease, which expired in 2007, provided an option for Floyd County to buy the property before the end of the lease or to renew the lease. If neither occurred, attorneys for the commissioners say that, according to the lease, the site should become the “absolute property of Floyd County,” with the building authority required to turn over the title.
The complaint also said the building authority’s refusal threatened to delay “a multi-million dollar project at the premises,” court records show. That project, $14 million in renovations to the jail that will expand capacity and update technology, is now nearing completion.
In mid-2018, attorneys for the building authority responded, stating that a 1959 lease between the city, county and building authority for construction of the city-county building, itself, trumped the 1992 lease. Attorneys for the building authority and later the City of New Albany both contended that the 1992 lease wasn’t even valid, stating that it was not properly noticed before parties entered into it nearly 30 years ago.
“The rights of the parties in interest are governed by the 1959 leases entered between the City of New Albany and the building authority, and the county and the building authority, which continue in effect and which the County appears to attempt to negate through this action,” according to court records.
Following a bench trial in June 2018, Special Judge Vicki Carmichael ruled in the county’s favor; her order also served as a document transferring the property from the building authority to the county.
The Indiana Court of Appeals reversed Carmichael’s decision in 2019, finding that the building authority did not have the power to authorize the 1992 lease provision, but that the county could still purchase the property.
The Supreme Court justices took the arguments under advisement.
