SOUTHERN INDIANA — Indiana is now accepting income tax returns, but it may be too early for all Hoosiers to start filing.
The state started the process Monday and employers have until Jan. 31 to send W-2 forms to workers. The deadline to file taxes is April 18.
There's free tax help available locally.
The AARP Foundation is offering the Tax-Aide service to seniors this year.
American Legion Post 204 in Sellersburg will offer the service on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. starting Feb. 1. In New Albany, American Legion Post 28 will offer tax help on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
AARP Tax-Aide will also be offered at the Hillview Apartments in Corydon on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. starting Feb. 2. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 812-783-9646.
Indiana Department of Revenue Communications Manager Natalie Rodriguez said in an email that although it may be tempting to use the last paycheck of the year or year-end statements to file, there could still be adjustments that need to be made. According to the Department of Revenue, filing too early could lead to delays in the processing of a person's tax refund.
People who are still waiting on a tax refund from previous years can still file for the 2021 Indiana Income tax return. Anyone granted an extension by the IRS to file federal taxes will also get one for for state taxes.
"Our number one tip is to file your tax return electronically and choose direct deposit for refunds," Rodriguez said. "Or pay (the Department of Revenue) directly using INTIME, our e-filing portal."
For Southern Indiana residents and families bringing in less than $58,000 per year, Community Action of Southern Indiana is offering its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites.
People can go to the Community Action of Southern Indiana in Jeffersonville, St. John United Presbyterian Church in New Albany or Palmyra Methodist Church in Palmyra for help. Appointments are required for these sites and can be made by calling 812-590-4064.
