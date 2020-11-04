FLOYD COUNTY — As widespread community spread of COVID-19 continues in Floyd County, the county has gone to a higher level on the state’s color-coded map.
The Floyd County Health Department released a statement Wednesday regarding the county’s switch from “yellow” to “orange” on the Indiana State Department of Health’s color-coded system tracking COVID-19 cases and positivity rates across the state. Orange indicates medium to high community spread.
The ISDH updates the ratings each Wednesday — metrics include weekly cases per 100,000 residents and 7-day-positivity rates.
The state recently upgraded the metric for weekly cases per 100,000 residents to “red,” or high community spread, in Floyd County, which has 222 active cases per 100,000 population.
Floyd County has remained in the yellow category, or moderate community spread, for the positivity rate, Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said, but the county’s overall orange rating is due to the mix of red and yellow ratings.
The Floyd County Health Department reported a preliminary positivity rate of 11.34%, an increase from last week’s positivity rate of 10.5%.
Clark County went to orange on the map last week, and Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel announced two-week restrictions on spectators at school sporting events. Audiences at K-12 events are limited to parents and household members of students involved in the events.
Although COVID-19 cases are climbing in Floyd County, Harris said there are no plans now to place similar restrictions. However, if cases continue to rise, it might become necessary to place restrictions on school events or crowd sizes or both.
“If that doesn’t work and COVID-19 continues to spread, we’ve got to look at a more invasive potential response,” he said.
Harris emphasizes that there have been no recent outbreaks at schools or extended care facilities, including nursing homes, and the positivity rate is 5.96% for people younger than 18. There is also no local shortage of ventilators or PPE.
“Pandemic fatigue” is one of the issues Harris cites with the ongoing community spread, and he urges people to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Harris is worried about a potential "twindemic" with the approach of flu season, and he "strongly recommends" people go ahead with their flu shots.
He is also concerned with the approach of the holiday season, saying Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings could lead to further community spread. He emphasizes the risk of attending parties or get-togethers with “30 people gathered in the kitchen.”
"Now is not the time to give in — we need be resilient and continue those measures,” Harris said.
