SOUTHERN INDIANA — A new tool introduced by the state of Indiana is meant to guide local schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Indiana Department of Health has introduced a color-coded map to track COVID-19 community spread across the state, along with new guidance for schools as they navigate positive COVID-19 cases. The map includes county scorings based on three metrics, including weekly cases per 100,000 residents, the 7-day all positivity rates and change in percentage positivity from the previous week.
The scores are used for the color-coded rating system indicating the county’s level of risk and community spread of COVID-19. According to the ranking system, both Clark County and Floyd County are designated with the color yellow, which indicates moderate community spread.
For counties designated with yellow, the state encourages schools to exercise additional caution in terms of mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing, as well as considering restricting attendance at athletic events to parents and close family. The state’s guidelines are only recommendations, and they do not include any mandates.
According to the ranking, Clark County had 132 weekly cases per 100,000 residents and a 7-day positivity rate of 8.53% as of Aug. 30. Floyd County had 100 weekly cases per 100,000 residents and a 7-day positivity rate of 8.02%. Both counties had a lower positivity rate than the previous week.
The color ranking ranges from blue for minimal community spread to red for high community spread. The map and scores will be updated each Wednesday.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said in a recent governor’s briefing that the map is meant to assist schools when they are making decisions such as determining in-person or virtual instruction or extracurricular activities.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said the map is a useful tool for the public, but he emphasized that the health department will be looking at community spread more closely within the county, including within specific communities and school buildings.
”If something necessitated major policy change, we’ll probably have already responded by the time the map updates,” he said.
Recommendations might be more strict or more flexible than those outlined by the state depending on circumstances and the precautions taken by the schools, he said.
The county saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases in July, but the positivity rate has plateaued in the last month, Yazel said. However, he is concerned that there could be an uptick over Labor Day/Kentucky Derby weekend, and he encourages people to continue following safety guidelines.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said he is pleased with how the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. is handling COVID-19 cases in schools. For the month of August, the positivity rate for kids in Floyd County was 3.53 — the overall positivity rate for most of August was 8.5%.
The positivity rate dropped a little this week after being plateaued for about three weeks, Harris said.
He said NAFC’s hybrid plan for middle and high school students is “great from a public health perspective,” and close contacts of students who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been quarantined.
“In Floyd County, I think we’re doing well,” he said. “The school restart doesn’t seem to have produced spikes in our case, and overall, the community’s [COVID-19] rates have started to improve.”
Each public school district in Clark and Floyd counties has encountered positive COVID-19 cases since returning to school, leading staff and students who were in close contact to quarantine and several schools to switch temporarily to eLearning.
Silver Creek Community School Corp. Superintendent Clemen Perez-Lloyd said the administration will meet with the Clark County Health Department next week to learn more about what the state’s recommendations would mean for specific schools, and the local health department has been guiding the district’s decisions.
“While we may have color in a map for the county, it may also take the health department and the district to look at specific needs and the impact in our area,” she said.
At Silver Creek, a number of staff and students have been quarantined due to positive cases, and seating charts within schools have helped with the contact tracing process, Perez-Lloyd said. Silver Creek High School is returning to school next week after two weeks of eLearning due to issues related to COVID-19.
Perez-Lloyd said she feels that the protocols in place at Silver Creek to respond to positive COVID-19 cases have been successful.
“I feel confident that we’re doing exactly what we need to be doing,” she said. “One thing to keep in mind is that we need to remain flexible — all the guidance we’ve received is completely fluid, and we need to remain flexible and do what guidelines require.”
Borden-Henryville School Corp. Interim Superintendent Sam Gardner also plans to discuss the state guidance with the Clark County Health Department for clarifications on how to proceed. The Henryville campus recently completed a week of eLearning due to staffing issues after multiple students tested positive for COVID-19.
“I’m sure it’s something that will be helpful if we encounter another situation where we have to consider closing school — it’s something we’ll certainly take into consideration,” he said.
One of the recommendations for a county designated orange, or moderate to high spread, in the state’s ranking is to consider switching to a hybrid in-person and virtual model for middle and high school students. Gardner said the district has considered this option in the past, and he is interested in discussing the option further.
Gardner notes that COVID-19 community spread levels might look different in a specific community versus the entire county.
“One of the questions that would come up is ‘this is being done by county’ — our county has urban areas, suburban areas and rural areas, and I don’t know how that’s playing into decision-making,” he said. “The color-coding could be very different in Jeffersonville and Clarksville than it would be out in the country.”
To view the statewide COVID-19 map, go to https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2393.htm.
