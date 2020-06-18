SOUTHERN INDIANA — Between drops in enrollment and new safety protocols, the COVID-19 pandemic has created many struggles for childcare providers, but some Southern Indiana daycares are receiving help as they make adjustments.
Early Learning Indiana, an early childhood education nonprofit, is awarding grants to daycares across the state to help facilities with safety-related expenses and other obstacles caused by the pandemic, including a number of providers in Clark and Floyd counties. The $15 million “Come Back Stronger Fund” was created using a grant from Lilly Endowment, Inc.
Over a three-week period, the nonprofit has provided more than $6 million to 449 daycares across the state, and it will continue to review applications and award grants on a rolling basis until the $15 million fund runs out.
Early Learning Indiana President and CEO Maureen Weber said childcare providers operate on slim margins during the best of times, and "quite frankly, it's not the best of times" with the pandemic taking a major toll on enrollment.
"I hope the the Come Back Stronger Fund will help providers weather the storm," she said.
JoAnn Young, owner of JoJo's Doodlebugs, a child care service with two locations in Jeffersonville, said both daycares will receive $15,000 each from the Come Back Stronger Fund.
The money will allow JoJo's to hire additional employees to decrease class sizes, and they will be purchasing additional toys to make it easier for kids to play without having to share with one another. In the preschool room, all kids will have their own supplies.
They money will also help with the purchase of a new washer and dryer so they can keep clothes and blankets clean.
It meant "everything" to receive the grant from the Come Back Stronger fund, she said. The daycare is implementing a number of procedures to keep the facility sanitized, monitor the health of those at the daycare and practice social distancing, but it needs more funding to properly care for kids during the pandemic.
"I don't believe we could give as good quality of care [without the grant]," Young said. "Before COVID, I know we gave the best care. If we would have had to continue way the way we were going, it was going to be a struggle."
The pandemic has been tough for JoJo's in a number of ways — it's been more difficult and expensive to remain stocked up on food and cleaning supplies. More than a month ago, the daycare had to shut down for a few weeks due to lack of supplies.
Several of the daycare's families and employees are not returning due to concerns about exposure to COVID-19, according to Young.
Lisa Brownfield, owner of Buttons & Bows Learn and Play Childcare in New Albany, said the daycare's five sites near Indiana University Southeast all received grants of $3,000 or $2,000.
Buttons & Bows will use the funding to buy room dividers to separate groups of kids, and they will provide each kid a box of their own supplies so they do not have to share items such as Play-Doh or paint.
The childcare service will also buy more thermometers and cleaning supplies — the staff takes the temperatures of staff and kids, as well as the parents as they are dropping off and picking up their kids at the daycares.
Buttons & Bows has remained open throughout the pandemic, and during the stay-at-home order, it was available for children of essential workers.
The service does not allow visitors to the daycares, and all of the toys at the daycares must be able to be sanitized or laundered on a regular basis. The staff thoroughly cleans the buildings at the end of each day.
The grant will help offset additional costs caused by the pandemic, Brownfield said.
"It is a help because at end of the day, we've lost several clients due to them being scared of coming to the daycare," she said. "We've lost a lot of children, and the grant is a really nice help to buy these different things we need. We're trying to pay our employees a little extra — we're having to pay extra and buy extra."
Indiana child care providers must meet several requirements to qualify for the grant. They must be licensed and registered centers, ministries or home providers in "good standing;" be an approved Child Care and Development Fund or On My Way Pre-K provider or one that serves vulnerable family populations; operate as a Paths to QUALITY Level 3 or 4 or a Paths to QUALITY Level 2 committed to reaching a higher level; and serve children ages 5 or younger.
