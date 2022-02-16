This year Dan Jurafsky from Stanford University will receive the prestigious $100,000 Atkinson Prize in Psychological and Cognitive Sciences.
The announcement of Jurafsky’s award cites his many “groundbreaking contributions” to computational linguistics. Jurafsky is a past recipient of a MacArthur “genius grant.”
His research has focused on machine learning and artificial intelligence, but his most accessible work is probably his best-seller, “The Language of Food: A Linguist Reads the Menu.” Here he applies his linguistic expertise to analyze menus and determine the origin of various foods and their names.
In one chapter, he tracks down how a fermented Chinese fish sauce known as “ke-tchup eventually made its way to England. There, tomatoes were added. When imported to the United States, the fish component was eliminated and lots of sugar was added, resulting in America’s favorite condiment. Jurafsky is as serious with food as he is with computational linguistics. He spent his honeymoon visiting fish sauce factories in Vietnam.
He also explains how our Thanksgiving favorite, the turkey, was named for the West Asian country. Turkeys, as we know them, were exported by early Spanish traders from Central America to Europe, where they were immediately confused with African Guinea fowl.
Guinea fowl came to Europe through spice caravan routes (through the country of Turkey). Because of their presumed origin, Guinea fowl were called, Turkey chickens, Turkey cocks, and Calicut hens. These names were also applied to the vaguely look-alike American turkeys. The Portuguese, who meticulously kept their trade routes secret, added to the confusion by trading both types of fowl, calling them all turkeys.
Jurafsky relates how extensively salt was used as a preservative before refrigeration was available. Sauce, salsa, sausage, salami and even the word salad all are derived from salt.
There is a linguistic phenomenon referred to as sound symbolism, which occurs when sounds are naturally associated with certain meanings. For example, there are two types of vowels — front vowels and back vowels. Front vowels are made with the tongue held toward the front of the mouth, while back vowels are made with the tongue in the back of the mouth. “Fit” is a front vowel word while “fat” is a back vowel word.
Front vowels have a higher and lighter pitch than the lower and deeper back vowels. In most languages front vowels are used in words for small, thin, light things, and back vowels are used in words for big, heavy things. Advertising experts have noted this and applied it in marketing new products.
Eric Yorkston and Geeta Menon from New York University asked focus groups which fictional ice cream brand they preferred — Frish (front vowel sound) or Frosh (back vowel sound). Participants consistently rated Frosh as better than Frish. This was because quality ice creams is believed to be rich, thick, and creamy.
Jurafsky examined a number of ice cream and cracker names. He believed that “Cheez-It” was an especially good cracker name. He thought that sound symbolism would lead to rich ice cream flavors having more back vowel sounds, while thin crispy cracker names should have more front vowel sounds. He found significantly more back vowels in ice cream names such as Rocky Road, Jamoca Almond Fudge, Chocolate, and Coconut and more front vowels sounds in cracker names like Ritz, Cheese Nips, Cheez-It, Wheat Thins, Krispy, Triscuit, Thin Crisps, and Chicken in a Biskit.
University of California linguist John Ohala theorized that people instinctively associated low-pitched sounds with big things (large animals have a deep roar) and high-pitched sounds with tiny things (small animals like mice and birds) have high-pitched tweets or squeaks. We also see this in musical instruments such as the bass fiddle and the piccolo.
Jurafsky also conducted a linguistic analysis of menus. He found that expensive restaurants indicated the food sources 15 times more often than inexpensive restaurants on menus. There were more choices at inexpensive places, with nearly twice as many dishes on the menu.
When my wife Diane and I visit our son in New York City, we have been surprised by the number of items on some of the neighborhood diner menus. So many choices, however, make us suspicious, so we usually stick with common dishes.
Due to COVID-19 many restaurants have now down-sized their menu choices. The restaurant business website calls this menu simplification or streamlining. With COVID-19 it is happening across the food industry.
Joel Yashinsky, from Applebee’s says, “In this time of uncertainty, we know our guests prefer to enjoy the food they are most familiar with. And a smaller menu helped our teams be able to meet the demand for Applebee’s Carside To Go, pick-up and delivery orders.”
Jurafsky also found more choices when it came to serving sizes on inexpensive restaurant menus. “Your choice” or “Have it your way” was commonly seen on inexpensive restaurant menus, while expensive restaurant menus were three times more likely to talk about the Chef’s choice rather than yours.
When the same food was listed on different menus, every word used to describe the dish added 18 cents to the average price. Inexpensive restaurants used shorter words in their menus, like “decaf” instead of “decaffeinated” or “sides” instead of “accompaniments.” Also the use of the words “exotic” or “spicy” were red flags that significantly increased the price of a dish.
Linguistic fillers are vague positive words like “delicious,” “flavorful,” “mouthwatering,” “scrumptious,” and appealing adjectives like “zesty,” “rich,” “golden brown,” “chunky,” and “crispy.” These descriptions are typically seen in mid-priced restaurants. Each vague positive word decreases the average price by 9% and each appealing adjective decreased the average price by 2%.
In analyzing more than a million restaurant reviews, Jurafsky found that four star reviews rarely used vague positive words. Negative reviews had a more varied vocabulary. One star reviews had a higher incidence of past tense, pronouns and other linguistic markers found in chat room discussions regarding Princess Diana’s death and posts about September 11th. It appears that authors of really bad reviews unconsciously adopt the language used after a collective trauma or disaster.
I’m afraid with such complicated linguistics applied to restaurant menus, we’re all doomed to be manipulated.
