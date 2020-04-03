INDIANAPOLIS – As Indiana surpassed 100 deaths due to COVID-19 and saw 24 deaths within 24 hours, state officials extended the stay-at-home policy directing Hoosiers to “hunker down” and limit themselves to essential activities.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said that the stay-at-home order (which would've expired April 6) would be extended two weeks like the public health emergency is extended 30 days. As for whether the order could become more restrictive, Holcomb said more information could come out next week.
“All of us are in this together and we’re going to get through this,” Holcomb said Friday. “There is going to be reconstruction and there is going to be recovery… the more we do this together, the faster and the safer we will get through this.”
Simultaneously, President Donald Trump approved the disaster designation for all Indiana counties, which allows Indiana to receive public assistance funding for their pandemic response. The designation also allows the Army National Guard and the Air National Guard to receive a 100% reimbursement for missions conducted.
Kris Box, the state health commissioner, said that a crude estimate of the mortality rate in Indiana stood at 2.9% but said the number would skew higher because of the prioritization of people being tested.
“We continue to hear that many of our patients who die from COVID-19 also have multiple underlying medical conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes,” Box said. “Unfortunately, Indiana has a higher proportion of individuals who have these conditions as compared to other states.”
General Dale Lyles, with the Indiana National Guard, outlined the duties of his forces during the pandemic, which includes packing meals for food banks, distributing protective personal equipment to hospitals in need and logistical planning.
“(We and other teams will) begin to conduct surveys and assessments of potential sites that could function as alternate care facilities … for the next few days,” Lyles said, saying it could include a closed hospital wing or large-scale facilities. “No specific locations have been determined at this time (and) the goal is to quickly assess and determine how best to expand Indiana’s hospital bed capacity, if needed.”
However, the state hasn’t’ released which sites they would consider for these field hospitals.
Box identified several parts of the state as potential surge hotspots, including Marion County, Southeastern Indiana and parts of the Kentucky border, that would need to be assessed for field hospitals.
“We’re watching pretty closely,” Box said. “You’ll know more about these sites; we really want to do these site visits and look into this further to see what sites might be the most appropriate.”
While some states, including New York, Wisconsin, Kentucky and Vermont, have started issuing the $600 additional unemployment benefit, Indiana hasn’t yet.
“We’ve been issued specific guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor on how to handle these types of payments,” Fred Payne, the commissioner of the Department of Workforce Development, said. “We’re really trying to make sure that we follow those guideline so that we can ensure that the payments are made as quickly as possible without any hitches.”
Jennifer Sullivan, of the Family and Social Services Administration, reported that many Hoosiers have turned to the state’s crisis lines with mental health concerns.
“We’ve seen some alarming statistics here in Indiana over the last few weeks that are indicative that our collective psyche is increasingly fragile,” Sullivan said.
Gambling hotlines, which average 30 calls per months, have seen 221 calls while addiction hotlines, normally averaging 20 calls a week, now see 20 calls a day, Sullivan said.
“Two agencies in southwest Indiana have reported somewhere around a 50% increase in crisis calls,” Sullivan said. “Many related to mental health and suicidal ideation.”
Sullivan encouraged Hoosiers in crisis to reach out to loved ones and access mental health services virtually, using telemedicine.
“Our message to Hoosiers going through this is twofold: one, it’s normal to feel this way and two, help, and help that works, is available,” Sullivan said. “You can call 211. You can contact your insurance company to find access to teletherapy and you can talk to your doctor.”
Hoosiers in distress can also call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's (SAMSHA) Disaster Distress Helpline at (800) 985-5990 for toll-free, multi-lingual and confidential counseling. Texting is also available by texting "TalkeWithUs" to 66746.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.