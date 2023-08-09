Come spell STEAM with the Floyd County Library. Each month, children can explore one of the letters that spell STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) through fun activities. During this month’s program, children will conduct amazing science experiments with safe, non-toxic household chemicals, observing the unique and colorful reactions that are caused.
STEAM into Science will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Library’s auditorium, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. This program is best for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Registration is required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/11071155 or by phone at 812-944-8464.
