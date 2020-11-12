While nourishing sweet potatoes are a traditional Thanksgiving side, they are often combined with marshmallows, cream and lots of butter. The following recipe for a mashed sweet potato dish is easy, flavorful, and a nice departure from traditional sugary recipes.
Purdue Food Link suggests choosing small to medium sweet potatoes with smooth, even toned and deep colored skin. Avoid sweet potatoes with holes. A medium sweet potato contains only about 112 calories, 2 grams protein, 26 grams of carbohydrates, 4 grams fiber, and no fat. It also has 39-mg. calcium, and is high in vitamin A. Sweet potatoes help balance blood sugars because they contain more fiber than white potatoes and are low on the glycemic index.
Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Chipotle Peppers
You will need:
3 large sweet potatoes, rinsed, peeled and cubed
2 ounces soft low-fat cream cheese
½ to 1 chipotle chili pepper in adobo sauce (7 ounce cans available at grocery store)
Salt and Pepper to taste
Steps:
Place peeled and cubed sweet potatoes in a pan with cold water just covering them.
Bring to a boil and reduce to simmer. Cook until potatoes are tender when you stick them with a fork. (about 15 minutes)
Drain and return potatoes to the pan.
Add cream cheese, salt and pepper, and ½ to 1 chipotle pepper, seeds removed and minced.
Cover with a lid and allow cream cheese to soften.
Mash the potato mixture, using a mixer or potato masher, until the desired consistency is reached.
Taste, adjust seasonings, and serve at once.
This recipe makes four servings. Other pairing ideas for sweet potatoes include cinnamon, allspice, lime, onion, lemon, orange, walnuts or brown sugar.
Baking is an easy option for preparing sweet potatoes. Rinse a medium potato, prick it with a fork or sharp knife in two or three spots and place on a baking dish or sheet to catch any juices that may run out of the potato during cooking. Bake at 375 degrees for 60 to 90 minutes. Stick the potato with a fork to test for doneness. The fork should go into the potato easily when done.
Store sweet potatoes in a cool dark place for three to five weeks. For long-term storage freeze, pressure can, or store in a cool basement.
