Ripe, juicy fruit is plentiful in markets around our community. We often think of fruit for snacks or as an ingredient in desserts. However, it can also be a refreshing addition to home-crafted salsas. Make fruit salsa in minutes and serve with chips or as a delicious topping for grilled chicken or fish. Serving food to small groups in individual containers is a good precaution to prevent accidental food contamination and the spread of illness.
Sweet, ripe strawberries, packed with vitamin A and fiber, are mostly water and are low in calories. Mix them with spicy jalapeno peppers, onion and herbs to make summer salsa.
The CDC recommends rinsing fresh produce in cool running water when ready to use. Never use soap or bleach to wash produce because they can cause illness if consumed.
Strawberry Salsa
You will need:
2 cups fresh strawberries, rinsed in cool water, green stems removed, diced
½ fresh jalapeno pepper, seeds removed, finely chopped
1 teaspoon sugar (optional)
¼ cup red onion or sweet white onion, diced
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, cilantro, or mint, remove woody stems and dice
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Rinse strawberries in cool water and drain. Pat dry with a clean towel or paper towel.
Rinse parsley or cilantro in cool water and pat dry.
Remove the outer layers of the onion and dice. Freeze leftover onion in a freezer bag to use the next time you make soup or stew.
Chop strawberries and herbs.
Mix all ingredients together in medium bowl, cover, and refrigerate for one to two hours.
Serve in individual containers with corn chips. If salsa will be out of the refrigerator for more than one hour, place the serving containers on a bed of ice for food safety.
Refrigerate any leftover salsa for up to two days.
———
Blueberries and peaches are in season and both are good sources of vitamins and antioxidants. Choose firm, ripe fruit and rinse in cool water when ready to use (do not use soap or bleach).
Blueberry Peach Salsa
You will need:
1 cup blueberries, rinsed in cool water, drain or pat dry with clean towel
1 cup peaches, rinsed, peeled, and diced
1 cup Roma tomatoes, (about three tomatoes), rinsed and diced
¼ cup sweet onion, diced
1 tablespoon canned green chilies, diced (Add more for spicier salsa.)
¼ cup cilantro, coarsely chopped
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Place rinsed blueberries in a medium bowl and mash with a fork.
Add the remaining diced ingredients and stir well.
Cover and refrigerate for one to two hours.
Serve in individual containers with chips or as a topping for grilled meat.
If salsa will be out of the refrigerator for more than one hour, place serving containers on a bed of crushed ice.
Refrigerate any leftover salsa for up to two days.
For more information about selecting fresh produce and free recipes for fruit and vegetable dishes, go to www.purdue.edu/foodlink.
