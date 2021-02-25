One of the best ways to save money on your food budget is to use foods on hand. Before heading to the grocery store, take stock of foods in the pantry, refrigerator and freezer. Decide how you can be creative and use foods you have to make a meal. Sometimes you can add extra ingredients to traditional recipes to avoid wasting food and add more nutrients to your diet.
Grilled cheese sandwiches are an American favorite. We usually put cheese between two slices of bread, slather with butter, and brown both sides until the cheese melts. A typical grilled cheese sandwich can tip the scales at 700 calories per serving. The following recipe for an open face grilled cheese sandwich with veggies has only 180 calories per serving and provides extra crunch and color. Check the fridge for small amounts of veggies you might use for this delicious recipe.
Veggie Grilled Cheese Sandwich
You will need:
One medium sweet pepper (red, green, or yellow) rinsed, dried, seeds removed
½ small sweet onion, sliced thin
4 slices whole grain bread
2 Tablespoons light mayonnaise or salad dressing
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
1 cup spinach leaves, rinsed and patted dry
4 slices mozzarella cheese or any cheese on hand
Nonstick cooking spray
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Slice onion and sweet pepper very thin.
Lay four slices of bread out and spread with mayo or salad dressing.
Sprinkle lightly with garlic powder.
Add layers of spinach leaves, sliced peppers, and sliced onion. Be creative and use other sliced veggies on hand.
Add a slice of cheese on top.
Heat a large skillet to low and spray lightly with cooking spray.
Lay bread slices in the skillet and cover with a lid or foil.
Heat 2 to 3 minutes or until cheese melts and bread is brown on the bottom.
Serve immediately with soup or sliced fruit. Each serving has only 180 calories, 10 grams protein, 3 grams fiber, plus calcium and potassium. It is easy to reduce this recipe to feed one or two or double it to feed a crowd.
