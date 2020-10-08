Fall is the perfect time to buy apples because they are abundant and have lots of fresh flavor and crunch. Fresh apples are available in many varieties in grocery stores and farmers' markets and are a powerhouse of nutrition and fiber. They are naturally low in calories but high in fiber, vitamin C and antioxidants. A medium apple has about 95 calories and is 86% water. Slice a fresh apple into fall tossed salads for color and budget-friendly flavor and crunch.
Rinse apples in cool running water and rub dry just before serving. Apples make a tasty addition to lunchboxes and nutritious snacks at home. For younger children, cut apples into thin slices and serve a few at a time. The following recipe for Quick Fresh Apple Tart will fill your house with the aroma of baking apples and cinnamon and is sure to be a favorite. This recipe is tasty with any variety of apple, but I like to use a firm, tart apple like Granny Smith. It holds its shape and the natural tartness balances the sweetness of the sugar when baking in a dessert. Prep time is only about 15 minutes for this tart.
Quick Fresh Apple Tart
You will need:
1 prepared pie crust (or homemade if you prefer)
3 large or 4 medium size apples (Granny Smith or similar variety)
½ cup sugar (use artificial sweetener if desired)
1 tablespoon flour
1 tablespoon butter or margarine
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon salt (optional)
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Lay piecrust flat on top of 9-inch pie plate.
Rinse apples under running water and pat dry.
Cut apples into thin bite-sized slices
Mix sliced apples with sugar, flour, cinnamon and salt.
Spoon apple mixture into center of piecrust leaving about two inches of crust.
Dot with pea-sized pieces of butter or margarine.
Fold edges of crust in about two inches toward center of pie.
Bake for 45 minutes until crust is brown and apples are cooked.
Remove from oven and cool slightly before serving.
Top with whipped topping and a dash of cinnamon.
Recipe makes six servings. Refrigerate any leftovers within two hours.
