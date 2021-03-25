Fresh young kale leaves have a surprisingly sweet flavor and are perfect for spring salads. Kale is a member of the cabbage family and is rich in calcium, vitamin A and vitamin C. Serve it fresh or cooked and it can even be dried or frozen. Kale is available the year round in grocery stores and will soon start popping up at farmers markets in our area. Make a light homemade dressing to compliment this salad (see recipe).
Kale Salad
You will need:
5 cups baby kale loosely packed, rinsed and patted dry
2 small crisp apples, rinsed, cored and thinly sliced
2 ounces sharp cheddar cheese or any cheese on hand, diced into ¼ inch cubes
½ cup toasted pecans or other nuts on hand
1 tablespoon sweet onion, minced
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon honey
1/3 cup olive or canola oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Steps:
• Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
• Rinse kale and pat dry.
• Combine kale, apple slices, Cheddar cheese and toasted pecans in a large bowl.
• For dressing, put sweet onion, lemon juice, vinegar, honey and oil in a small bowl.
• Whisk dressing ingredients until well combined; season with salt and pepper to taste.
• Pour dressing over salad and toss gently to combine.
• Serve immediately and refrigerate any leftovers.
Serving size is one cup. This recipe serves 6 to 8.
Always keep fresh produce away from raw meat juices to avoid cross-contamination.
