After featuring heavier winter foods for a while, it is time for a favorite recipe with some fresh flavors. Think creamy avocados that are budget-friendly because they are often on sale at the grocery. Avocados are rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats as well as high in potassium, carbohydrates, Vitamin C and B-6, Magnesium and fiber. They are nutrition powerhouses!
To choose a ripe avocado look for darker green to black color. There should be no indentations in the skin and the fruit should feel slightly heavy for its size. A ripe avocado will yield slightly when pressed in your palm. Check the stem end and look for light green color. If the color is brown under the stem, the avocado may be too ripe.
Be sure to wash the outside of the avocado well before cutting. Pat dry and cut in half, from the stem end to the wider end, being careful to cut around the large seed in the middle. Holding each side of the avocado, twist the haves in opposite directions until the pieces come apart. Remove the seed with a spoon and scoop the pulp onto a cutting board. Cut into desired shapes and use right away because oxygen makes the avocado turn dark. Discard the outer peeling.
There are many ways to serve budget-friendly avocados. Use them sliced to add color and nutrients to sandwiches or salads or mash for guacamole. Following is a recipe for an avocado dip to serve with whole grain chips or veggies. Add a little water to thin the mixture and get a delicious homemade salad dressing. All you need is a blender or food processor and about 10 minutes of your time.
Creamy Avocado Dip
You will need:
1 ripe avocado, rinsed and patted dry
½ cup low-fat sour cream
1 clove garlic, minced, or ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
1 teaspoon dehydrated parsley or 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, minced
Use cilantro in place of parsley if preferred
¼ cup water to thin (if desired)
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Rinse the ripe avocado well under running water and pat dry.
Cut avocado in half and scoop the seed out with a spoon and discard.
Scoop the pulp out and place on a cutting board.
Cut the pulp into chunks and place in a blender.
Add remainder of the ingredients, except water, to the blender and process until smooth.
Add water as desired to thin the dip or to make fresh salad dressing.
This recipe makes four ¼-cup servings of avocado dip. Serve the dip with whole grain crackers or chips, or use sliced veggies. Refrigerate any leftovers and use them within two days. Fresh avocados may be frozen in airtight containers and used within two months.
