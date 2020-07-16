How about banana ice cream for breakfast? Parents can relax because it is perfectly healthy! All you need is overripe bananas, milk, and a blender or food processor.
Banana ice cream is a good use for bananas that have ripened faster than expected. It is also a fun kitchen activity for children, because they can help cut the bananas, place them in a freezer container, and then put frozen bananas in the blender with a little milk the next day. Supervise small children while they are washing their hands, and using knives and blenders, but let them do the tasks themselves.
The following recipe is from Iowa State University Extension Service, shared by Justine Hoover, Registered Dietitian, in her Spend Smart Eat Smart email. I made the recipe at home and added the recipe notes.
Banana Ice Cream
You will need:
Two ripe medium-size bananas (I used four and made a double batch.)
1 to 2 tablespoons milk (for two bananas)
Optional ingredients: 1-tablespoon peanut butter, chocolate hazelnut spread, cocoa powder, chocolate chips, or finely chopped fruit.
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Thinly slice bananas to ¼ inch thick or less.
Place banana slices in a freezer bag and spread them flat for best results. Freeze for at least 4 hours or overnight.
Break frozen bananas apart if needed, so they will fit in blender or food processor.
Place frozen bananas in blender or food processor. Add milk a tablespoon at a time. Blend until thick and creamy.
The banana will look crumbly, then sticky, then creamy, so scrape down sides of blender as needed and continue to blend until creamy.
Stir in optional ingredients from the list or choose your own.
Serve immediately. (Ice cream may be frozen but the texture will not be as creamy.)
This recipe makes three one-half cup servings, using two bananas and the cost is about 12 cents a serving. A serving contains about 70 calories if you use low-fat milk. This recipe is rich in potassium and fiber and is a good source of healthy carbs and family fun.
