Quiche is a savory egg dish usually baked in a crust. This recipe adds a creative twist by baking quiche in individual bell pepper cups. Eggs are a healthy source of protein and make a delicious main dish when cooked with fresh vegetables. This recipe is from the Purdue Extension Dining with Diabetes program.
Bell peppers are low in calories and rich in vitamins A, C and potassium. A medium whole pepper also contains about two grams of fiber and only about 30 calories. Make this colorful recipe for any meal. Refrigerate leftover cooked quiche cups and warm up later in the microwave.
Bell Pepper Quiche Cups
You will need:
4 medium bell peppers (any color), rinsed, halved, seeds and ribs removed (Leave the stem ends in each pepper to make the cups larger.)
4 large eggs and two large egg whites
½ cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt
2 tablespoons low-sodium taco seasoning
1 avocado, peeled, pitted and diced
½ cup shredded low-fat cheese (any type)
1-4 ounce can diced green chili peppers, drained
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and line baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper.
Lightly spray baking sheet covering with cooking spray.
In a large bowl whisk together eggs, yogurt, egg whites, and taco seasoning until smooth.
Gently stir in diced avocado, Cheddar cheese and green chili peppers.
Place bell pepper halves on baking sheet with open side up to form a cup.
Spoon the egg mixture into the bell pepper cups, filling them to just below the edges.
Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until egg mixture is set and it registers 160 degrees on a kitchen food thermometer.
Let quiche cups cool for about 10 minutes before serving.
Serve with warm bread or toast and a salad. Each serving is two-quiche cups and contains 264 calories and 16 grams of protein.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.