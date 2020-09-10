To get budget friendly prices, buy vegetables when they are in season. Bell peppers are plentiful through the end of September in a variety of bright colors. Choose firm peppers with fresh green stems and avoid black spots or cuts. Sweet peppers are high in vitamins A and C, as well as fiber, and one cup contains only about 30 calories. Fresh peppers may be stored in a plastic bag in the refrigerator for up to a week. When ready to use, rinse peppers in cool running water, pat dry with a clean towel, and remove tops and seeds. Remember to keep all fresh produce away from raw meat or raw meat juices to avoid cross-contamination.
Use sweet peppers in salads, casseroles, or on sandwiches to add flavor, color and crunch. To make an easy side dish, rinse and dry peppers, remove tops and seeds, brush with oil, and cook on a hot grill for 20-25 minutes turning often. The following casserole is quick and inexpensive to make and keeps well in the refrigerator or freezer.
Stuffed Bell Peppers
You will need:
4 medium bell peppers (any color)
1 pound ground meat (beef, turkey or chicken)
2 tablespoons minced onion
1 clove minced garlic
2 cups cooked brown rice (prepare according to package directions)
One 15 ounce can tomato sauce
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 teaspoon minced or dried herbs on hand (oregano, basil, parsley — optional)
Salt and pepper to taste
¾ cup shredded mozzarella cheese.
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Set oven to 350 degrees to preheat.
Grease a square casserole dish (9 x 9 inches) with 1-tablespoon canola oil.
Put two quarts of water in a large saucepan and cover; bring to a boil.
Rinse peppers and remove tops, core and seeds.
Add the peppers to boiling water with tongs and cook uncovered for about 2 minutes.
After peppers cook for two minutes, use tongs or large spoon to place them on clean towels to drain.
Brown ground meat, garlic and onion in a large skillet until cooked through.
When ground meat mixture is cooked, add cooked rice, tomato sauce, salt, pepper and herbs; stir and cook five more minutes on medium heat.
Place cooled peppers in greased casserole dish and spoon meat and rice mixture into peppers. Put any remaining mixture between the peppers.
Sprinkle mozzarella cheese on top of peppers and place in the oven for 30 minutes or until hot through.
Serve casserole with hot bread and a salad.
This recipe serves four. The recipe may be doubled and freezes well for up to three months.
