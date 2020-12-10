Making homemade soup is easy and it provides a nutritious dish that can include vegetables and grains you and your family like. It is a tasty way to use up small amounts of fresh vegetables and leftover meat in the refrigerator. Cook this soup recipe in your slow cooker, Instant Pot, or on the stovetop. It is an entire meal filled with vegetables, protein, whole grains, and soul-warming goodness. This recipe makes eight generous servings that keep well in the refrigerator for three to five days. Keep in mind that if you use leftover vegetables or meat in the soup, you will need to eat it or freeze it within one to two days. It freezes well to warm up for lunch or supper on a cold day.
Substitute rice for the quinoa (pronounced keen wah) in this recipe if you have it in the pantry.
I like to use quinoa because ¼ cup has six grams of plant protein compared to less than two grams for brown rice. Quinoa also has twice the fiber found in brown rice, which makes it digest more slowly to help balance blood sugars and contributes to regularity. Adding extra fiber to your diet helps reach the USDA goal for adults of 25 to 30 grams of fiber per day. Quinoa is available in most grocery stores in the section with rice and dried beans. Read the label because some brands of quinoa are pre-rinsed and some need to be rinsed before using.
Chicken and Quinoa Soup
You will need:
1 pound chicken (your favorite pieces, skinless bone-in)
Note: Do not rinse chicken or any meat before cooking. USDA guidelines say rinsing meat increases the chance of cross contamination and may result in food borne illness.
2 tablespoons canola oil
3 stalks celery rinsed under running water and sliced thin
1 cup carrots, rinsed under running water and sliced thin
½ cup onion, peeled and diced
¾ cup uncooked quinoa, brown rice or wild rice
1 can diced tomatoes (optional)
4 cups water
4 cups reduced sodium chicken broth
Salt and pepper to taste
1 ½ teaspoons garlic powder
Steps for cooking soup on stove top:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Grease bottom of large pot with canola oil and put remainder of oil into pot.
Cook onions, celery, and chicken pieces in oil until just starting to brown.
Add water, broth, carrots, canned tomatoes, garlic powder, quinoa or rice, salt and pepper to the pot.
Bring ingredients to a boil, lower heat and simmer for at least two hours.
Remove chicken from the pot and discard any bones. Shred chicken with a fork and return to the pot.
Serve soup hot with whole grain crackers or hot bread and refrigerate any leftovers in a shallow container within two hours.
USDA guidelines recommend not covering soup in the refrigerator until it is cold because covering retains heat.
This recipe makes about eight servings. A one and one-half cup serving of soup has 270 calories and three grams of fiber.
