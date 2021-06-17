Enjoy the fresh flavors of summer by combining basil, lemon, summer veggies, and chicken with your favorite pasta.
Consider trying whole grain pasta to add more fiber to your diet. Fiber helps balance blood sugars, makes your hunger feel satisfied and helps with elimination. If whole grain pasta is new to your family, mix half whole-grain pasta and half regular pasta.
Choose a mix of colorful fresh vegetables; rinse, peel, chop and sauté with olive oil and minced garlic cloves. Top cooked pasta with the veggie mixture and chopped basil leaves, a drizzle of lemon juice, and sprinkle with parmesan cheese. Serve with crusty hot bread.
Experts tell us to aim for eating five servings of fruit and vegetables daily. With an abundance of fresh produce available, summer is the perfect time to accomplish this goal. Watch for your favorite vegetables when they are abundant and the cost goes down. That is a good time to stock up and consider freezing or canning produce to enjoy later.
Basil Lemon Pasta with Veggies and Chicken
You will need:
One whole chicken breast with skin and bones removed (To prevent cross contamination do not rinse meat before cooking.)
Two tablespoons olive or canola oil
Two cups of your favorite veggies in season, rinsed and chopped
One or two cloves garlic, peeled and minced
Juice from half of a lemon
One-half cup shredded Parmesan cheese
8 ounces whole grain pasta, cooked according to package directions (may use regular pasta if desired)
6 to 10 fresh basil leaves or ½ teaspoon dried basil
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds and dry on a clean towel.
Cut chicken into bite-sized pieces and sauté in medium skillet with olive or canola oil. Add one or two minced garlic cloves and cook until chicken is well done.
Add prepared veggies and cook until tender crisp while stirring. Rinse and slice the basil leaves into strips and stir into mixture when it is ready to serve.
Cook pasta according to package directions and drain. Coat with 1-teaspoon olive oil.
Place pasta in four serving dishes and spoon the chicken and veggie mixture over the pasta.
Drizzle the top of each serving with 1 to 2 teaspoons lemon juice and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
Serve at once with warm bread.
