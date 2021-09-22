Cottage cheese is making a comeback in the American diet and for good reason.
If you check the carton nutrition label, you will see it has 28 grams of protein per cup of low-fat cottage cheese. It is also low in calories, with 163 calories per one-cup serving and high in calcium, which is important for the health of teeth and bones. Lactose free cottage cheese is available for people who are lactose intolerant. Cottage cheese is high in sodium so should be eaten in smaller servings for persons on a low-sodium diet.
Serve cottage cheese alone or pair it with fruit. Add it to smoothies and casseroles like lasagna to add nutrients and keep calories lower. It also combines well with vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, and colorful peppers for a savory dish. Try the Cottage Cheese Savory Tomato Salad for a tasty, budget-friendly and high protein meal. Prep time is only 10 minutes!
Cottage Cheese Savory Tomato Salad
You will need:
• One medium ripe tomato per person, rinsed and patted dry
• ½ cup low-fat cottage cheese per person
• One medium cucumber, rinsed and patted dry
• Salt and pepper
Steps:
1. Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
2. Rinse the tomato and cucumber thoroughly under running water and pat dry.
3. Slice the cucumber into ¼ inch slices and set aside
4. With a sharp knife cut the core out of the tomato.
5. From the top slice the tomato into quarters but do not cut completely to the bottom.
6. Fill the center of the tomato with the cottage cheese.
7. Garnish with cucumber slices.
8. Sprinkle salt and pepper over the top and serve immediately.
Each tomato serves one person. Refrigerate any leftovers.
For information about preparing low-cost meals, contact Janet Steffens, Purdue Extension Educator in Floyd County at jsteffens@purdue.edu. Check the Purdue Extension Website for information about the Purdue Walking Club and ServSafe food safety training and exam in October: www.extension.purdue.edu/floyd. Call (812) 948-5470 for information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.