A good way to save money on your family food budget is to use foods you already have and buy foods that are in season. According to Foodlink, a Purdue University website that provides produce information found at purdue.edu/Foodlink, the cucumber-growing season is from June through September and that is the time to get the best price. Choose firm, slender cucumbers that are green. Avoid cucumbers that have ripened to a yellow color or enlarged in the middle for the best quality.
Fix this easy Cucumber Salad from vegetables that are in season and ingredients you already have on hand. Make and refrigerate the day before you serve it to develop the best flavor. Remember to assemble all ingredients before starting to prepare a recipe.
You will need:
1 cup cucumbers thinly sliced and outer green peeling removed if desired
1 cup grape tomatoes cut in half or 1 medium tomato chopped into bite-sized pieces
¼ cup diced onion
1 tablespoon canola or olive oil
2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar (may substitute lemon juice or balsamic vinegar)
I teaspoon sugar (optional)
Salt and pepper to taste
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Rinse cucumbers and tomatoes under cool running water, pat dry with a clean towel.
Cut cucumbers, tomatoes, and onion on clean cutting board and place in medium bowl. (Try partially peeling the cucumbers to keep some green color but avoid bitter taste.)
Add oil, vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper and stir to coat vegetables with mixture.
Store covered in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours.
Recipe will keep 3 to 5 days in the refrigerator.
Recipe makes two servings, but may be doubled or tripled and stored in the refrigerator for 3 to 5 days. One cup has 120 calories and is high in calcium and potassium. The onions add flavor so omit salt for a low-salt diet. If you only use part of an onion for this recipe, try dicing the rest and storing it in a sealed plastic bag in the freezer to use in soups or casseroles later.
