Deviled eggs are a springtime treat. While we often make deviled eggs in large batches for group celebrations, what about the times we crave deviled eggs just for one or two people? The good news is that eggs are a natural for making smaller amounts of deviled eggs for snacks or appetizers.
Eggs are a good source of protein and make a healthy substitute for meat at meals. Some people are worried about eating the yolk of an egg but half of the nutrients, including vitamin D, are in the yolk. Note that one boiled egg has only about 75 calories and is high in protein, vitamins and minerals. Dietitians agree that eggs are also the least expensive source of high quality protein. Eggs are budget-friendly, easy to prepare, and portable to take for meals or snacks away from home.
Season deviled eggs with a variety of ingredients and keep in the refrigerator in a tightly sealed container for up to two days. When mixing the yolks together with mayo, mustard and seasonings, add your favorite herb or spice to the mix. Ingredients like chopped green onion, chives, cumin or pickle relish all work for deviled eggs. Try the following recipe when you want just a few deviled eggs and be creative by using the seasonings you enjoy.
Spicy Deviled Eggs for One or Two
You will need:
4 large eggs, hard cooked and peeled
1/8 cup mayonnaise (may use low-fat)
1 teaspoon mustard
Salt and pepper
Paprika for topping (optional)
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Remove the shells and cut the hard cooked eggs in half lengthwise.
Scoop out the yolks with a spoon and place in a small bowl.
Add mayonnaise, mustard, seasonings of your choice, salt and pepper and stir with a fork until blended and smooth.
Use a spoon to fill the whites with the yolk mixture.
Sprinkle paprika over top to decorate if desired.
Don’t worry if your deviled eggs look less than perfect because they will taste delicious.
Serve at once or store in the refrigerator until ready to eat. Deviled eggs will keep in the refrigerator for up to two days in a sealed container. This recipe is handy if you have one or two leftover hard cooked eggs to use.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.