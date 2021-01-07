Lean cuts of meat are healthier because they are lower in calories, but lack the fat that adds rich flavor. A good way to spice up lean meat or tenderize less expensive cuts of meat, is to make a simple marinade from ingredients in your pantry. The mix I use to create my marinades includes three parts oil (canola or olive) to one part vinegar or citrus juice (lemon, lime, or orange). I add a variety of spices or herbs on hand like garlic powder, onion powder, Italian seasoning, dill, parsley, sage, Rosemary, salt and pepper. Bottled oil-based salad dressings also make a good meat marinade.
Marinate meat in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. Chicken, beef, and pork can stay in a marinade overnight to increase juices. Remember to discard any unused marinade that has been in contact with raw meat to avoid foodborne illness. Grill or bake marinated meat in the oven to avoid adding extra fat and calories to your main dish. I hope you will enjoy creating your own marinades from ingredients in your pantry. Following is one of my favorite chicken recipes!
Spicy Lemon Garlic Marinated Chicken
You will need:
1 pound chicken breast, skin removed (Do not rinse chicken to avoid cross-contamination)
¾ cup oil (canola or olive are heart-healthy)
¼ cup lemon juice
2 cloves garlic, minced
½ tablespoon dried dill weed (optional, or use your favorite)
Salt and pepper to taste
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Place all ingredients, except chicken, in small bowl.
Beat with a fork or whisk.
Place chicken pieces in a medium bowl.
Pour marinade over chicken, cover tightly, refrigerate at least 30 minutes or overnight.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Place marinated chicken flat in a lightly greased baking dish.
Discard any leftover marinade.
Bake, uncovered, for 30 to 45 minutes, or until chicken registers 165 degrees on a meat thermometer.
