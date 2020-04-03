Imagine the delicious smell of homemade bread baking in your oven and filling your house. Now, think about how delighted your family will be to see that tasty bread on your table. Yeast bread is surprisingly easy to make and it can be a fun project for family members to help mix, shape, bake, and eat. If you have never made homemade bread — no problem! Just follow the easy steps outlined here. Tip: Always read the whole recipe before starting to cook to be sure you have everything you need.
Today, I’m sharing my mother’s favorite recipe for yeast rolls that takes only a few ingredients and a little of your time. It is something the whole family can help prepare and requires no kneading. Use this yeast dough for a variety of rolls, including delicious cinnamon rolls. The hardest part is waiting for the dough to rise!
Easy Refrigerator Rolls
You will need:
2 cups warm water (not hot or you will kill the yeast)
2 packages active dryyeast
½-cup sugar
2 teaspoons salt
¼ cup shortening or vegetable oil
One egg
6 ½ cups all-purpose flour
Vegetable oil to use for greasing the bowl and top of the dough
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for 20 seconds and dry them on a clean towel. Check your kitchen utensils and work surfaces to be sure they are clean.
Put yeast and water in a large bowl and stir with a spoon until yeast dissolves.
Stir in the sugar, shortening or vegetable oil, egg, and salt with a mixer or a large spoon until the mixture is smooth.
Add the flour one cup at a time and mix in with your hands until everything clumps together.
Grease a large bowl with a teaspoon of cooking oil and place the dough in the bowl; grease the top of the dough with a teaspoon of oil, using fingers to spread it evenly.
Cover dough with plastic wrap or waxed paper and a clean, damp towel and put in refrigerator overnight. (Waiting is the hard part!)
The dough should have doubled in size the next day; punch it down with your fingers.
Tear or cut the ball of dough in half. Cover half and return it to the refrigerator in the bowl. (Dough keeps about three days covered in the refrigerator.)
Roll half the dough out on a lightly floured surface with a rolling pin to the size of a medium pizza and cut into strips about one inch wide. Cut the strips into pieces 5 inches long and tie in knots. (If you don’t have a rolling pin, use a large, clean, round bottle or jar to press the dough flat or use your fingers. You can also be creative and pinch off small balls of dough and place three balls in each cup of a muffin pan. Any shape is fine.)
Place dough knots on ungreased baking sheet leaving 2 inches around each piece.
Let dough rise for an hour and bake in a pre-heated 400-degree oven for 12 to 15 minutes or until brown on top and cooked through.
Serve rolls warm with butter or spread of your choice.
Makes 2 dozen medium rolls
Cinnamon Rolls
Homemade cinnamon rolls smell and taste amazing!
You will need:
¼ cup cinnamon
1/2 cup regular sugar or brown sugar
A stick of butter or margarine (softened)
Steps:
Put the other half of the roll dough on a lightly floured surface and roll flat to about the size of a large pizza.
Cover the dough with the softened butter by spreading with a table knife or the back of a spoon.
Sprinkle cinnamon and sugar over the dough.
Start at one side and tightly roll the dough into a tube shape.
Start at one end and cut the tube shaped dough into 2-inch-wide pieces.
Place cut pieces on a baking sheet or pan leaving at least 2 inches around each roll.
Let rolls rise for about an hour.
Bake rolls in 400-degree pre-heated oven for 12 to 15 minutes or until lightly browned on top and cooked through. Top with Creamy Glaze (below)
Makes 2 dozen medium rolls
Creamy Cinnamon Roll Glaze
Mix 1 ½ cups powdered sugar, 2 tablespoons soft butter or margarine, 1 teaspoon vanilla or a few teaspoons orange juice (optional) and one or two tablespoons hot water to make a medium thick paste. Spread over top of warm cinnamon rolls. Enjoy!
