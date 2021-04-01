In April, fresh asparagus is abundant at farmers’ markets and grocery stores. Locally grown asparagus is not only crisp and delicious, but also it is easier on our planet because it is from nearby sources.
Look for asparagus with dry, tight tips and a bundle with spears of the same size. That way cooking is easy because spears all will be tender at the same time. Each half-cup serving of asparagus has 2 grams of fiber, and generous amounts of vitamin C, folate and vitamin K. A half-cup serving (not counting oil or toppings) has just 20 calories.
Rinse spears well under running water to remove any sand or grit from the tips. If the cut ends are woody, bend them until they snap off. For thicker spears, peel the bottom third to uncover the tender stem.
Good pairings for asparagus are olive oil, lemon juice or lemon zest (the outer yellow coating of the lemon removed with a food grater) and parmesan cheese. If using garlic, a little goes a long way because fresh asparagus has a delicate flavor. Once you have rinsed and trimmed the ends it’s time to start cooking!
Roasted Asparagus with Lemon and Parmesan Cheese
You will need:
1 pound of asparagus spears, rinsed well and woody tips removed
¼ cup olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Juice from ½ lemon (rinse lemon well before cutting)
½ cup Parmesan cheese
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds and dry on clean towel.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Toss rinsed asparagus with olive oil until lightly coated.
Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Spread asparagus on a baking sheet in a single layer and roast for about 12 minutes.
Watch asparagus and turn with tongs after 6 minutes for even browning.
When tender, put asparagus on warm serving platter, drizzle with lemon juice and sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese.
Serve immediately and refrigerate any leftovers within two hours.
This easy recipe serves six but if you have a crowd, just add more asparagus on a larger baking sheet. It is a perfect side dish for spring gatherings.
