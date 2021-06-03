Nothing says summer like fresh juicy peaches baked with lemon, sugar, and cinnamon in a crisp crust. Accent with a sprig of bright green mint and you have the perfect summer dessert. This promises to be a good year for peaches, as they are appearing sweet and ripe in area markets.
Peaches are low in calories and rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They make the perfect topping for breakfast cereal, shortcake, or tuck one in a lunchbox for a quick snack.
Choose peaches without bruises and ripen for a day or two on the counter at room temperature. Rinse, peel, and cut peaches into bite-sized pieces ahead of time as a salad or pie ingredient. Remember to mix with a little lemon juice to prevent browning and refrigerate until ready to use.
Here is an easy recipe for Fresh Peach Tart that will soon become a favorite.
Fresh Peach Tart
You will need:
• 8 to 10 small to medium-sized ripe peaches, rinsed well under running water
• 1 pie crust (check the dairy case in your grocery)
• ½ cup sugar
• ¼ cup flour
•1 tablespoon lemon juice
• Dash of salt
• 1 teaspoon cinnamon
• 1 tablespoon butter or margarine
Steps
• Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
• Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
• Rinse peaches and pat dry.
• Peel peaches and cut into bite-sized pieces, place in medium bowl.
• Add lemon juice and stir to coat.
• Stir in sugar, flour, cinnamon, and salt.
• Unroll the piecrust and place in 9” pie plate but do not crimp the edges.
• Place peach mixture in center of piecrust.
• Turn the edges of the piecrust toward the center and overlap.
• Dot the peaches on top with pea-sized pieces of butter.
• Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes or until crust is light brown and peach mixture is bubbling.
• Remove tart from oven and cool for 30 minutes before serving.
• Serve with a dip of vanilla ice cream and garnish with fresh mint.
Recipe serves six.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.