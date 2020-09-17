One thing has not changed about game days. All of us enjoy yummy snacks while we cheer for our favorite teams! Planning is the secret to healthier game day snacks. If you consider the amount of calories in each serving, you can add these healthy snacks into your meal plans for the day. Both of these recipes are easy, low in calories, and budget-friendly to fix. Assemble them ahead of time so you can focus your full attention on enjoying the game. If you feel creative, think of other vegetables or fresh herbs that you can chop and add for color and flavor.
Layered Black Bean Dip
You will need:
One can black beans (15 ounces, drained and rinsed to remove extra salt)
½ cup chunky salsa
½ cup light sour cream
¼ cup green onions (chopped)
2 ounces shredded reduced-fat cheese
½ teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon dried oregano
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Mash the drained beans in a small bowl with a fork and mix with onion powder, garlic powder, and dried oregano.
Spread bean mixture onto a serving plate. A pie pan or shallow casserole dish works well.
Top bean mixture with a layer of salsa, sour cream, green onions, and shredded cheese.
Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to a day before serving.
Serve Layered Black Bean Dip with your favorite whole grain crackers or whole grain chips. A serving is two tablespoons and it contains only 40 calories. It is fine to enjoy more than one serving if this snack fits into your meal plans for the day.
Turkey and Veggie Pinwheels
You will need:
One 8 ounce package low fat garlic and herb soft cream cheese
6 whole wheat tortillas (8 inch)
6 slices of turkey or your favorite lunch meat
3 small Roma tomatoes, rinsed and chopped into small cubes
3 cups fresh baby spinach leaves, rinsed, patted dry with clean towel, and stems removed
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Place tortillas in microwave oven on a paper towel and microwave for 10 to 15 seconds to soften.
Spread 2 tablespoons soft cream cheese over one side of each tortilla.
Top with a thin slice of meat, chopped tomatoes and a layer of spinach leaves.
Roll each tortilla up; wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 3 hours to blend flavors.
Cut each roll into eight one-inch pieces and arrange on a serving plate.
A serving is three pinwheels and has only 90 calories. These two recipes are from the Purdue Extension Service Dining with Diabetes class. They are lower in fat and calories and have a healthy amount of vitamins and fiber.
For more information on healthier snacks, contact Janet Steffens, Purdue Extension Educator in Floyd County, at 812-948-5470 or jsteffens@purdue.edu. Watch virtual Pollinator Day programs on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at www.sunnysidemg.org/pollinator-day.
