If you want something simple and delicious to eat without heating up your kitchen, try Gazpacho soup. It is a cold soup made from raw blended vegetables and served as a snack or side dish. First served in Spain, the original recipe used a slice of stale bread as one of the ingredients to avoid waste and thicken the soup. Gazpacho is rich in fiber; vitamins and minerals that may help prevent certain cancers, lower blood pressure and prevent eye problems. Use other vegetables on hand, like summer squash, as a garnish when ready to serve or toss them into the blender with the other vegetables. Try adding a tablespoon or two of cream or sour cream to the soup for extra richness.
While Spanish dishes are not usually hot and spicy, you can adjust the recipe to family tastes by adding a diced jalapeno pepper, with seeds removed, to create some heat. This soup is perfect with a salad and some grilled meat or fish. If you make extra Gazpacho, it will keep in the refrigerator for up to five days or freeze to eat later.
Gazpacho Soup
You will need:
A blender or food processor
2 pounds ripe tomatoes, rinsed, cored and seeds removed (about 4 medium)
1 small cucumber, rinsed, peeled and seeds removed
1/2 bell pepper, rinsed, cut and seeds removed (any color)
1 slice stale white bread, crusts removed (used to thicken the soup)
½ small sweet onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
½ teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Hold the stale bread under cool water until saturated and wring water out.
Put all prepared ingredients, including dampened bread, in the blender and puree until it is the desired consistency. You can try it smooth or chunky as either one works.
Pour soup into a glass container, cover, and refrigerate for at least four hours or overnight.
Recipe makes four servings and may be doubled or tripled and frozen to eat later. Serve Gazpacho in a glass with a large straw for sipping, or in a bowl garnished with chopped fresh herbs or minced vegetables.
