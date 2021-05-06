American diets are often high in saturated fat from favorite foods like burgers, hot dogs, fried foods and rich desserts. The new dietary guidelines recommend eating no more than 5% to 6% of daily calories from foods with saturated fats. Foods high in saturated fat include red meat, full-fat cheeses, butter, and other full-fat daily products. A high intake of saturated fat increases cholesterol in the blood and raises the risk for heart disease.
One way to cut down on saturated fat is to eat more fish prepared by baking or grilling instead of frying. Frozen fish is a good source of protein that is low in both total fat and saturated fats and is high in vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids. Frozen fish also tends to be more budget-friendly and can be kept in the home freezer for up to six months. Try budget-friendly Baked Cod with Olive Oil and Herbed Crumb Crust to satisfy your need for crunch and flavor.
Baked Cod with Olive Oil and Herbed Crumb Crust
You will need:
• Four 6-ounce portions of frozen cod or other white fish (thawed)
• 1-cup soft breadcrumbs (Make your own by putting whole grain bread in the blender or food processor and process until desired consistency. Slightly stale bread works best.)
• ¼ cup minced fresh herbs like parsley, dill, chives, thyme, oregano, Rosemary, or tarragon, or one tablespoon similar dried herbs
• 4 tablespoons olive oil
• Salt and pepper to taste
Steps:
1. Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
2. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees
3. Mix together breadcrumbs, herbs, and two tablespoons olive oil in small bowl and set aside.
4. Heat two tablespoons olive oil in large ovenproof skillet.
5. Season the thawed fish with salt and pepper and sear the fish on one side in the olive oil.
6. Turn and sprinkle each portion of fish with the breadcrumb mixture.
7. Bake until the fish is done and the breadcrumbs are golden brown. (About 10-15 minutes)
8. A meat thermometer should register 145 degrees in thickest part and fish should flake with a fork when done.
9. Serve fish with lemon or lime wedges and pair with salad and crusty whole-grain bread.
10. Recipe serves four but is easy to double to feed a larger group. Refrigerate any leftovers within two hours.
