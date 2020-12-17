Lasagna makes a crowd-pleasing meal combined with a crisp salad and whole grain bread. It is also a good casserole to freeze in portions for meals on busy days. Traditional lasagna is high in fat and calories because it contains large amounts of cheese. By substituting a few low-fat ingredients for the higher-fat versions, you can make a spicy lasagna that will not wreck your healthy meal plans. Add sliced vegetables on hand to help meet your goal for five servings of vegetables each day.
The following Spinach Lasagna recipe from the Purdue Extension Dining with Diabetes program is delicious and lower in fat and calories. Spinach is high in folate, vitamin A, and potassium. It makes a healthy addition to this and many other casseroles. For more information about the virtual Dining with Diabetes program starting on Thursday, Jan. 21, call the Floyd County Extension Office at 812-948-5470. The classes, taught by a registered dietitian, include question-and-answer sessions, and recorded demonstrations of diabetic-friendly recipes. Get printed recipes to download or choose to receive a recipe packet in the mail. If spinach is not a favorite, you can customize this recipe by using vegetables like sliced yellow squash, broccoli, sweet peppers, or other vegetables on hand.
Holiday Spinach Lasagna
You will need:
4 teaspoons olive oil
2 teaspoons fresh garlic, minced, or one teaspoon garlic powder
1 (15 oz.) can “no salt added” tomato sauce
1 (15 oz.) can diced tomatoes
½ teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon dried oregano
¼ cup chopped onion
One 10 ounce package frozen chopped spinach or 2 cups fresh spinach
One 12 ounce carton 1% fat small curd cottage cheese
8 uncooked lasagna noodles (or cooked if you prefer, to lower casserole cooking time)
8 ounces shredded part-skim Mozzarella cheese
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Nonstick baking spray or 2 teaspoons canola oil to coat baking dish
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly coat 9 x 13 inch baking dish with nonstick spray or brush canola oil over the inside of the dish.
In large saucepan over low heat, sauté fresh garlic in 2 teaspoons olive oil for one minute. Do not let garlic brown. If using garlic powder skip this step and add garlic powder and olive oil to tomato sauce in step 4.
Add tomato sauce and diced tomatoes, pepper and oregano. Simmer over low heat, uncovered, while preparing rest of ingredients.
In large skillet over low heat, sauté onions in remaining olive oil, stirring constantly until onions are transparent but not brown. Add chopped frozen or fresh spinach, stirring constantly to heat spinach.
Layer lasagna noodles, tomato sauce, spinach mixture, cottage cheese, and Mozzarella cheese in baking dish. Repeat until all ingredients are used, ending with a layer of sauce and sprinkle the Parmesan cheese on top.
If noodles are uncooked, cover baking dish tightly with foil. Bake one hour or until noodles are cooked. If noodles are cooked before assembling lasagna, bake uncovered and reduce baking time to 30 minutes.
Lasagna may be assembled and frozen, uncooked. To prepare lasagna that has been frozen, defrost in refrigerator for 3 to 4 hours, and then bake, covered, for 1 ½ hours or more. Lasagna is done when cheese in center is melted, all noodles are cooked, and casserole is very hot all the way to the center. Improper baking of frozen dishes can result in food spoilage and food borne illness.
This recipe makes eight delicious servings with 280 calories, three grams of fiber, and 19 grams of protein per serving.
