If you are looking for an easy, budget-friendly recipe for an on-the-go snack, homemade granola may be for you. With just a few ingredients and 30 minutes of your time, you can mix up this whole-grain recipe for less than 20 cents a serving.
Eat crunchy granola plain, over yogurt, or served with milk for a quick breakfast. This recipe provides about 120 calories, two grams of fiber, and 3 grams of protein per 1/3 cup serving. Adjust the recipe to your taste by adding different types of nuts or dried fruit or omitting them entirely.
Crunchy Granola
You will need:
3 cups uncooked oats, any type
2 egg whites
1/3 cup honey
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla
Dash of salt
½ cup chopped nuts (optional)
½ cup raisins, dried cranberries, or other dried fruit (optional)
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Lightly grease a shallow baking pan with canola oil or line with greased parchment paper and set it aside.
Put the egg whites in a large bowl and beat with a fork or whisk until frothy.
Stir in the honey, cinnamon, vanilla and salt.
Add oats, chopped nuts and dried fruit if desired.
Spread evenly on greased or parchment lined baking sheet.
Bake 30 minutes until golden brown, stirring every five or six minutes to prevent overbrowning.
Cool the pan on a wire rack until the granola is crunchy.
Divide granola into 12 airtight snack bags for an on-the-go snack or freeze for later.
This recipe makes about 12 servings of delicious granola.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.