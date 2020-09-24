Is your menu and grocery list the same every week? Fall may be a good time to surprise your taste buds with some new flavors. If you are pressed for time but want to add more veggies to your diet, discover the flavor and nutritional benefits of kale:
• Quick to fix
• Low in calories
• Contains calcium and magnesium
• High in vitamins K, A and C.
Kale is a member of the cruciferous vegetable family that protects our bodies against cancer and other illnesses. Many think of kale as a garnish in restaurants and supermarket displays, but it is tasty, nutritious, and a beautiful green color in a vegetable stir-fry, salad, or baked kale chips. Tuscan kale is more flavorful and tender than the better-known curly leaf type of kale, but both are a good nutritional choice.
These quick recipes will add color and flavor to your menu. The kale chips are a delicious, melt-in-your-mouth treat. You will not be able to eat just one!
Kale Chips
You will need:
One bunch of curly leaf kale
2-tablespoons olive or canola oil
Salt to taste
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds. (Note: The USDA just released a new study emphasizing the importance of correctly washing hands with soap and water before preparing food to avoid foodborne illness. Millions of Americans get sick every year from cross-contamination through food handlers with unwashed hands. To see a video of correct handwashing go to USDA.org.)
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Rinse kale under cool running water and pat dry.
Cut out the tough stem and tear into bite-size pieces.
Put the oil in the bottom of a bowl and add the fresh kale.
Mix with tongs or clean hands to coat kale with oil.
Place kale on a baking sheet and sprinkle with salt.
Bake in preheated oven until edges just start to turn brown (10 to 15 minutes).
Serve immediately for a delicious snack.
Apple and Cheese Kale Salad
You will need:
5 cups baby kale, rinsed under cool water and drained
2 small crisp apples, washed, cored and thinly sliced
2 oz. Cheddar cheese, diced into ¼ inch cubes
1/3 cup toasted pecans or other nuts on hand
1/3 cup vinegar and oil dressing (mix your own or use low-fat commercially bottled vinegar and oil dressing).
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Combine baby kale, apple slices, Cheddar cheese and toasted nuts in large bowl.
Toss with 1/3 cup vinegar and oil dressing.
Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Serve immediately and refrigerate any leftovers.
