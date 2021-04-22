Lentils are a good replacement for meat in chili, stew, and stuffed pepper fillings. They are inexpensive, nutritious, and cook quickly.
One-fourth cup of dry lentils has 9 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber, and 12 grams of calcium, as well as potassium and iron. Add cooked lentils to sauces for thickening, or to rice dishes or salads for extra protein. Lentils have a rich, nutty flavor when cooked with your favorite spices.
Dress the following recipe for Lentil Tacos with small amounts of foods on hand to prepare a budget-friendly champion. Try grated carrots, cabbage, or radishes to add fresh flavors. Make your own salsa from diced fresh tomatoes, onions, peppers, and a splash of lime, lemon, or your favorite hot sauce.
Try this delicious recipe for Lentil Tacos and add your own creative touches with foods you have on hand.
Lentil Tacos
You will need:
1 tablespoon oil (olive or canola)
½ medium onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, diced
1 cup dried lentils, rinsed and checked for foreign material
½ package (1.25 ounces) reduced-sodium taco seasoning
3 cups water or broth
12 corn tortillas
1 cup salsa or 1 cup diced fresh tomatoes
1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
2 cups lettuce, shredded
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds and dry on a clean towel.
Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook four to six minutes until soft. Stir several times during cooking.
Add the rinsed lentils and taco seasoning. Stir until seasoning is mixed into ingredients.
Add the water or broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium low and cover with a lid. Cook for 15-20 minutes until lentils are tender. Do not overcook.
Uncover lentils and cook for 5 minutes until all liquid is absorbed. Mash slightly with a fork.
Heat corn tortilla shells according to package directions.
Fill tortilla shells with cheese, salsa or tomatoes, lettuce, and ¼-cup lentil mixture.
Recipe makes six servings (two tacos each) with 350 calories per serving. The cost per serving is about $1.20. Refrigerate any leftover lentil filling within two hours. This recipe tastes even better the next day.
